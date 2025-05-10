"Watch it sell 5 copies" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar touting Lefty Gunplay's new album as an "artist from GNX"

On Friday, May 9, JasonMartin shared a screenshot of a text message Kendrick Lamar sent him in an Instagram post, thanking the Poetic Justice rapper for his congratulatory message. The screenshot of Martin's Instagram post was later shared by @Kurrco on X.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 301K views and 5.7K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Watch it sell 5 copies bought by his friends and family."

Some netizens claimed that Kendrick Lamar had no intentions of promoting Lefty Gunplay's album.

"I bet he won't post the link to help promote, the most Lefty is getting is a text on the side," commented an X user.

"Looks like a chatgpt response. "hey chatgpt give me a response to this message and add some slang to it" ahh request," added another.

"I’m starting to think this is out of fear," wrote a third netizen.

"Kendrick: "I appreciate this too much dawg... I'm proud of Lefty." Also Kendrick (probably): "Why is our community plagued by violence and negativity?" posted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others appreciated Lefty for putting out new work.

"A kid is now growing to be a man of himself," remarked a fifth user.

"yo ni**as be mad at anything in these comments bruh holy sh*t," replied a sixth one.

"They say he don't support because he don't post the album but bro just call them or send them a text," commented a seventh netizen.

The release of Can't Get Right comes three months after its titular single, featuring Lefty Gunplay and JasonMartin - premiered on YouTube on January 23, 2025. It has received more than 1.7 million views and 25K likes on the video streaming platform.

The two artists have come together for the album after working on their music catalogs extensively last year. Gunplay dropped multiple mixtapes within a span of a few months, including Famous Gangbanger, PreSeason, Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Gangbanger. Meanwhile, JasonMartin worked with Mike & Key to create Repack and with DJ Quik to create Chupacabra.

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2025 BET Awards with 10 nominations

The viral tweet featuring Kendrick Lamar's text message comes as the Swimming Pools rapper made headlines for leading the nominations at the upcoming BET Awards 2025. According to the outlet, K-Dot has three Viewer's Choice Award nominations—for Not Like Us, Luther, and Like That—and three Best Collaboration nods—for 30 for 30, Like That, and Luther.

The other nominations earned by Kendrick Lamar include:

Album of the Year - for GNX Video of the Year - for Not Like Us Video Director of the Year with Dave Free Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Besides Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla are all tied in the second position with six nominations each. Meanwhile, SZA and The Weeknd are tied with four nominations, with Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, Maverick City Music, and Arya Starr all having three nominations.

