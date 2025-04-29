"Why is the crowd so dead" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar performing a new "Family Ties" verse on the Grand National Tour

On Monday, April 28, @XXL shared a video clip of Kendrick Lamar performing a new verse of Family Ties on the Arlington show of his Grand National Tour (which took place on April 26).

The song was originally a collaboration between Lamar and Baby Keem, dropped in August 2021, as part of the latter's debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Family Ties was also K-Dot's first release under his production company, pgLang (founded in March 2020).

Kendrick's live performance of the new Family Ties verse has since gone viral, having received over 160K views and 3.3K likes at the time of writing this article. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Why is the crowd so dead lol"

Some users said they didn't understand the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar's new verse, while others claimed that his shows were based around Drake.

"I can’t understand nothing dawg saying" - commented an X user.

"His entire show is based around Drake. That's how big Drake is, you can build an entire career off Drake" - added another.

"damn that crazy, one year since the beef and lil boy still talking about drake" - wrote a third netizen.

"Who the f**k regularly listens to Kendrick? I know I’m a random white guy who listens to rap, but I genuinely never heard anyone say turn this song on by him… maybe it’s bc I’m from the east coast. I just don’t get it…" - questioned a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others praised the Swimming Pools rapper for his performance.

"Kendrick go so hard man! The goat he is!" - replied a fifth user.

"Historic night in the entire Hiphop history, the PAC dream is finally fulfilled.." - posted a sixth one.

"Kendrick never disappoints" - commented a seventh netizen.

The fourth show of Kendrick Lamar's ongoing co-headlining tour will take place tonight (April 29) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with DJ Mustard being his opening act.

Kendrick Lamar leads nominations at the upcoming American Music Awards

The video clip from Kendrick Lamar's latest tour show comes as he takes the lead in the upcoming American Music Awards (AMA) - scheduled to be hosted in Las Vegas next month, on May 26.

Lamar has received a total of 10 nominations at the event, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (for GNX), and Song of the Year (for Not Like Us). Three of his songs - Like That, Not Like Us, and Luther - have also been nominated for the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award.

The Poetic Justice rapper has already won three AMAs in the past. Billboard reports that if he goes on to win in all eight categories this year, he could tie with Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson for the most awards in a single year.

The runner-up nominee at the AMAs is Post Malone, who has won eight nominations. Meanwhile, Shaboozey, Chappell Roan, and Billie Eilish are tied in the third spot, with each having seven nominations.

Luther - Kendrick Lamar and SZA's collaborative track from his GNX album - continues to rule the Billboard singles chart and is currently in its 10th consecutive week on top of it.

