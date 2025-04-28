"He not Santa Claus" — DJ Akademiks says Kendrick Lamar can't give rappers stimulus packages as he reacts to Dody6's complaint 

DJ Akademiks recently called out Dody6 for his complaint about Kendrick Lamar not boosting his career during a livestream. A video clip from the stream was posted on X on Monday morning, in which Akademiks said:

Ad

"With all due respect, y'all call him the boogeyman but he not Santa Claus, all right? He can't give you n***as stimulus packages. Nobody cares about y'all n***as if you collaborate with Kendrick. I'm not gonna blame Kendrick for you being homeless, you're a grown a** man.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Akademiks continued by addressing Lamar not gifting the rappers he collaborated with "a career." He added:

"I wanna remind you West Coast n***as, Kendrick wave is only for Kendrick. Kendrick's fans aint gonna listen to you or support you, none of that. I keep telling y'all there's a big difference between a stimulus package and a feature."

Ad

Akademiks also stated that, instead of relying on a feature from a recognized rapper, artists like Dody6 must actively work to promote themselves to succeed in their careers.

DJ Akademiks' comments came in response to Dody6 dissing Lamar for not checking up on him after he shared the news of his homelessness on April 21.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the GNX rapper didn't check in with Dody6 despite the news of his financial situation, the West Coast rapper texted Adam22, the founder of NoJumper, on Instagram, urging him to post about it:

"Bro post I'm on meth. Idgaf. Post Dody is on meth and say k dot is a b**ch ain't tapping in"

Adam22 later shared a screenshot of the DMs on social media, and it quickly went viral. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar, currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA, hasn't responded to Dody6 yet.

Ad

The duo collaborated on Hey Now, a single from Lamar's 2024 album, GNX, which peaked in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. Following the track's success, Dody's streaming numbers rose, leading to the release of his new album, DodyWorld: NightShift, in February 2025.

Dody6 apologized to Kendrick Lamar in an Instagram story

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kendrick Lamar may not have responded to Dody6's insults, the latter seemed to have a change of heart on Friday, April 25, when he addressed his mistake in an Instagram story, writing:

"I WANNA PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE TO @kendricklamar For CALLIN Cuz ah B**ch BCus He Is Far FROM THAT & Ain't Did Nothing But Bless Me n My Life"

According to HotNewHipHop, the change of heart could have been prompted by the harsh criticism Dody received from his peers, including Hitta J3, who defended the Not Like Us rapper after Dody's rant.

Ad

The day before his apology to Kendrick Lamar, Dody6 was involved in a car crash with his girlfriend. The rapper went live on Instagram, claiming that he was fine and didn't need a medical check-up despite both his and his girlfriend's faces looking all bruised up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More