Who is Nitty Scott? Kendrick Lamar's ex-girlfriend shares a post claiming Drake contacted her to find dirt on his rival 

On Tuesday, April 22, Nitty Scott responded to the online criticism the MC was receiving after having posted a cryptic emoji of Kendrick Lamar performing on his Grand National Tour.

Ad

In the wake of her emoji, several Lamar fans criticized Scott for being "messy" and trying to "chase clout" a decade after the GNX rapper and her parted ways.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Firing back at the accusations, Nitty Scott tweeted:

"Nah i let y'all go off for 10 years … if i wanna comment on MY lil dating experiences, i will & if i was looking for clout i woulda dropped the sweetest tea you ever tasted a decade ago. It's still plenty y'all don't know stop paying attention to me & go away dennn"

Ad

Scott also retweeted another tweet, which claimed that the MC had "turned down big money" from Drake's team, who had contacted her to find dirt on the Swimming Pools rapper last year, amid the Drake-Lamar rap battle.

Responding to another tweet from a Drake fan, Nitty Scott also posted:

"What happened last year around the battle? Now imma make you CLOCK IT since you a nitty scott expert. I did not speak on our relationship AT ALL last year except to defend KENDRICK'S GOOD NAME in direct response to ovhoes literally sending me accusations that he's a cheater"

Ad

The revelation about Drake trying to smear Lamar's name by reaching out to a decade-old girlfriend has created a buzz on social media, adding another layer to the rappers' beef.

Kendrick Lamar was featured in a 2013 Nitty Scott song, Flower Child

Ad

While the exact period of Kendrick Lamar's relationship with Nitty Scott remains uncertain, K-Dot was featured in he 2013 single, Flower Girl.

From there, Scott released her debut studio album, The Art of Chill, in May 2014. Nitty was also part of a collaborative album, Westside Highway Story, in 2016, alongside Bodega Bamz, Salaam Remi, and Joell Ortiz.

Nitty Scott's sophomore album, Creature!, came four years later, in 2017, with her third album, Jiggy Mami, dropping in 2021.

Ad

According to US Weekly, Kendrick was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford, in 2014, and the couple got engaged in 2015. They've since welcomed two children—a daughter named Uzi and a son named Enoch.

Kendrick Lamar is the new brand ambassador for Chanel Eyewear

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, April 22, Chanel officially announced Kendrick Lamar as its brand ambassador, launching a collaborative eyewear campaign. Rian Phin - fashion historian and theorist - told Elle that eyewear was a perfect launch point for the partnership, saying:

"[Lamar] can help broaden Chanel’s audience. I think he can pluralize menswear in general and expand the idea of what men can be drawn to, like he did with the [Celine] kick-flared jeans at the Super Bowl. Accessories are an easy entry point to include his fans in his storytelling."

Ad

Before Kendrick Lamar, the other male ambassadors for the French luxury brand have worked with Timothée Chalamet for its fragrance line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More