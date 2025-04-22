Did Nitty Scott date Kendrick Lamar? Rapper posts series of tweets about seemingly dating K Dot, claims she rejected money from Drake

American rapper Nitty Scott has posted a series of tweets about her alleged past relationship with Kendrick Lamar. This includes a post where she claimed to have rejected big money from Drake's team to share details about the Compton rapper.

It all began on April 21, 2025, when Nitty Scott responded with an emoji to a fan page calling Lamar "fine asf." In response, a fan asked her "how big it was," seemingly with an alleged s*xual connotation. Scott quoted the tweet and replied using a Beyoncé video. See it here:

Nitty Scott's response drew mixed reactions. While some called it "disrespectful," others said she was having fun referencing her past with Kendrick Lamar. She reposted several tweets in her defense, including one where a user claimed she rejected money from Drake's team during Lamar's feud with him. The reposted tweet read:

"I actually really like her. She turned down big money from Drake's team for messy tea about Kendrick during the battle – and always speaks very highly of him. I think she was just having a little fun and didn't mean any harm."

According to Scott, she did in fact date Kendrick Lamar in the past. She seemed to confirm this by reposting multiple posts referring to their alleged relationship. The exact timeline of their alleged relationship remains unknown.

Scott seemingly confirmed her past with Lamar by quoting a post with a GIF that said "exactly." The post in question said:

"If i dated the biggest and frankly coolest rapper 10 years ago I would also have fun with it lol go gurl."

Kendrick Lamar is currently in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford. The Compton rapper confirmed their engagement in 2015. The couple has two children: a daughter named Uzi, born in 2019, and a son named Enoch, born in 2022.

Nitty Scott's series of posts about Kendrick Lamar and claims about Drake's team explored

In a series of posts on X dated April 21, rapper Nitty Scott seemingly addressed her past relationship with Kendrick Lamar. Among the posts, she also claimed to have received "threats" from Drake fans and retweeted a post alleging she turned down big money from the Toronto rapper's team in exchange for dirt on Lamar during their feud.

In one post, Nitty Scott said she wanted to speak about her "dating experiences" and wrote:

"Nah i let y'all go off for 10 years … if i wanna comment on MY lil dating experiences, i will & if i was looking for clout i woulda dropped the sweetest tea you ever tasted a decade ago. It's still plenty y'all don't know stop paying attention to me & go away dennn."

Scott further claimed she defended Kendrick Lamar's "good name" during his feud with Drizzy last year. She wrote in another X post:

"What happened last year around the battle? Now imma make you CLOCK IT since you a nitty scott expert. I did not speak on our relationship AT ALL last year except to defend KENDRICK'S GOOD NAME in direct response to ovhoes literally sending me accusations that he's a cheater."

Nitty Scott also quoted fan posts asserting that she never brought up her past with Lamar "unprovoked" on the internet. The rapper claimed she had "stack" for anyone who could show her bringing up the relationship on "any platform" over the past 10 years, except for "today's giggles."

In another post, Nitty Scott called out "basic betty consumers" who seemingly only notice her when she is trending for "K dot drama." She said it is not her "fault" that they do not check for her or her music.

When some fans accused her of being "messy," as Kendrick Lamar is engaged to Whitney Alford, Scott hit back. She claimed she had spoken to Lamar's fiancée before, and they were on good terms. She added that fans should stop pretending that she's trying to "bag the ni**a again," and recalling her "p*ssy's past" should not be "triggering."

For the uninformed, Nitty Scott's claims involving Drake and his fans stem from Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud with the OVO rapper. The rap battle, which spanned from March to May 2024, saw both rappers exchange a series of diss tracks. Since then, Lamar has continued performing his viral hit Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake, including during his headlining set at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Meanwhile, Drizzy filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging they used bots and illegal means to boost Not Like Us's performance.

