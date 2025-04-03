"We are completely devastated"— Young Scooter's family thanks fans in emotional statement after the arrest of 911 caller

The family of Kenneth "Young Scooter" Bailey has released a statement following the arrest of Demetria Spence, the woman accused of making a false 911 call before his death.

Young Scooter passed away on March 28, 2025, after sustaining a fatal leg injury while allegedly attempting to escape from the Atlanta Police Department. His family has expressed their sorrow and appreciation for the huge amount of support they have received from the public.

Spence, who is known as Demi Blanco and a cast member of the Zeus Network reality show Baddies, was arrested on April 1, 2025. As reported by HotNewHipHop, the authorities charged Demi Blanco with transmitting a false public alarm. They alleged that she reported a nonexistent emergency near her Atlanta residence to authorities.

Following Spence's arrest, Young Scooter's family issued a statement through Fox 35 Orlando.

"We are completely devastated by the loss of Kenneth 'Young Scooter' Bailey and are currently still waiting for more information to understand the circumstance," the statement read.

They described Young Scooter as more than just a hip-hop artist, highlighting his role as a father and mentor to many young people in Atlanta.

"Scooter was their advocate and support system. He always encouraged his children and the youth to pursue their dreams no matter what," the family added.

The family expressed gratitude for fan support through their heartfelt messages.

"At this time, they are requesting privacy and prayers as they grieve and wait for answers," the statement concluded.

Young Scooter's cause of death confirmed as authorities address misinformation

As news of Spence's arrest circulated, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office released Young Scooter's official cause of death. It was reported that the medical professionals revealed that he died because of serious injuries to his leg, which occurred when he tried to escape from police control.

No gunshot-related injuries existed during death, as online rumors incorrectly suggested, as reported by USA Today on April 2.

"Mr. Bailey sustained a penetrating injury of his right thigh that created marked blood loss," the medical examiner's office stated.

This clarification put to rest various rumors that had spread regarding the circumstances of his passing.

Spence's arrest marked a significant development in the case. Authorities stated that her false 911 call led to the events that ultimately resulted in Scooter's attempt to flee.

According to law enforcement, Spence reported seeing a woman being beaten and held against her will, also claiming that drugs and possible human trafficking were involved. However, no evidence supported these claims, leading to her being charged with making a false emergency report, as reported by Hotnewhiphop.

According to USA Today, Spence continues to stay behind bars in Fulton County Jail. There lack of information about whether someone provided her with legal defense.

BlackSportsOnline reported that according to police, the judge imposed a $7,500 bond and ordered Spence to avoid weapons, the scene of the incident, and any interaction with witnesses. Spence has been charged with a felony for allegedly causing a false public alarm that resulted in "serious bodily harm or death."

Under Georgia law, a conviction could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of $50,000, as reported by ABC News on April 3.

"While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey," the department wrote.

The Atlanta Police Department's officials explained that no officers fired a gun or used violence leading to Bailey's death, as stated by USA Today on April 2.

As the investigation continues, Scooter's family has not announced any public memorials but has expressed gratitude for the support they have received from fans and the community.

