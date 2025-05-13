"We're getting that OT9 comeback"— Fans elated as EXO's Lay joins Kai for his solo 'Wait On Me' dance challenge

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, EXO's official Instagram account, @weareone.exo, posted a reel of EXO's Kai and Lay dancing to the former's latest solo track dance challenge, Wait On Me. While Lay is a member of EXO, the idol has not been active in the group's activities due to his current shift in focus to his solo activities in China, along with his departure from SM Entertainment in 2022.
Since EXO has continued to promote and release comebacks without Lay, despite him being a group member, fans have naturally been yearning for an interaction or comeback with all nine members of EXO. Therefore, the recent collaborative dance challenge between Lay and Kai has elated many fans.
Additionally, people couldn't help but take it as a possible sign that all EXO members would be reuniting for a new album or single release. Regardless, fans were thrilled to see the two members interact after a long time. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"we're getting that ot9 comeback," a fan wrote.
"seeing the main dancers of exo dancing together," said a fan on X.
"It has been 37367383 years since they last danced together omg," added another fan.
"like i really don’t think y’all get it….. the last time we’ve seen them together was when kyungsoo enlisted in 2019….. SIX YEARS AGO," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens expressed how the recent dance challenge between EXO's Lay and Kai made them thrilled.
"they really used the caption wait for lay as if we’re not all mentally insane begging and holding onto any and all exo crumbs," stated a fan.
"I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH MY LIFE. THE TWO BEST DANCERS IN THE INDUSTRY, 2 OF THE MAIN DANCERS OF EXO, OUR KAIXING, OUR BABIES DANCING TOGETHER AFTER SO LONG," added an X user.
"I saw someone saying Lay 'wait on me' challenge with K ai plz, And I was like Ha! let oomfie live in their delulu world," said a netizen.
"[through tears] HERE’S HOW EXO OT9 IS STILL POSSIBLE," commented another X user.
All you need to know about EXO's Kai and his recent solo activities
EXO's Kai or Kim Jong-in is a South Korean singer, actor, and dancer who debuted under SM Entertainment in 2011. He is also part of the supergroup created by SM Entertainment called SuperM. This group consists of NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, Former WayV's Lucas, WayV's Ten, SHINee's Taemin, and EXO's Baekhyun and Kai.
Following EXO's debut, the group soon rose to fame following their powerful performances and intriguing songs. Some of the group's renowned tracks are Growl, CALL ME BABY, Love Shot, Ko Ko Bop, The Eve, and more. On the other hand, the K-pop idol also kick-started his solo career on the sidelines. In November 2020, the idol released his first EP, Kai, with its lead single as Mmmh.
The album garnered much recognition from the music industry, where it not only peaked at #3 on the Goan Album Chart but was also certified Platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. The idol saw a similar success in the next year when he released his second EP, Peaches, in November 2021, which featured a title track of the same name.
In March 2023, he rolled out his third EP, Rover, which included the title track of the same name as the album. Around May of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service and was discharged in February 2025. Soon after his comeback, the idol released his fourth EP, Wait On Me, on April 21.
Therefore, many fans and netizens are excited to see what EXO's Kai and the group, in general, hold in store for them in the future.