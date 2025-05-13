"We're getting that OT9 comeback"— Fans elated as EXO's Lay joins Kai for his solo 'Wait On Me' dance challenge

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, EXO's official Instagram account, @weareone.exo, posted a reel of EXO's Kai and Lay dancing to the former's latest solo track dance challenge, Wait On Me. While Lay is a member of EXO, the idol has not been active in the group's activities due to his current shift in focus to his solo activities in China, along with his departure from SM Entertainment in 2022.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Since EXO has continued to promote and release comebacks without Lay, despite him being a group member, fans have naturally been yearning for an interaction or comeback with all nine members of EXO. Therefore, the recent collaborative dance challenge between Lay and Kai has elated many fans.

Additionally, people couldn't help but take it as a possible sign that all EXO members would be reuniting for a new album or single release. Regardless, fans were thrilled to see the two members interact after a long time. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"we're getting that ot9 comeback," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"seeing the main dancers of exo dancing together," said a fan on X.

"It has been 37367383 years since they last danced together omg," added another fan.

"like i really don’t think y’all get it….. the last time we’ve seen them together was when kyungsoo enlisted in 2019….. SIX YEARS AGO," commented a netizen.

Ad

More fans and netizens expressed how the recent dance challenge between EXO's Lay and Kai made them thrilled.

"they really used the caption wait for lay as if we’re not all mentally insane begging and holding onto any and all exo crumbs," stated a fan.

"I DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO WITH MY LIFE. THE TWO BEST DANCERS IN THE INDUSTRY, 2 OF THE MAIN DANCERS OF EXO, OUR KAIXING, OUR BABIES DANCING TOGETHER AFTER SO LONG," added an X user.

Ad

"I saw someone saying Lay 'wait on me' challenge with K ai plz, And I was like Ha! let oomfie live in their delulu world," said a netizen.

"[through tears] HERE’S HOW EXO OT9 IS STILL POSSIBLE," commented another X user.

All you need to know about EXO's Kai and his recent solo activities

EXO's Kai or Kim Jong-in is a South Korean singer, actor, and dancer who debuted under SM Entertainment in 2011. He is also part of the supergroup created by SM Entertainment called SuperM. This group consists of NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, Former WayV's Lucas, WayV's Ten, SHINee's Taemin, and EXO's Baekhyun and Kai.

Ad

Following EXO's debut, the group soon rose to fame following their powerful performances and intriguing songs. Some of the group's renowned tracks are Growl, CALL ME BABY, Love Shot, Ko Ko Bop, The Eve, and more. On the other hand, the K-pop idol also kick-started his solo career on the sidelines. In November 2020, the idol released his first EP, Kai, with its lead single as Mmmh.

Ad

The album garnered much recognition from the music industry, where it not only peaked at #3 on the Goan Album Chart but was also certified Platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. The idol saw a similar success in the next year when he released his second EP, Peaches, in November 2021, which featured a title track of the same name.

In March 2023, he rolled out his third EP, Rover, which included the title track of the same name as the album. Around May of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service and was discharged in February 2025. Soon after his comeback, the idol released his fourth EP, Wait On Me, on April 21.

Ad

Therefore, many fans and netizens are excited to see what EXO's Kai and the group, in general, hold in store for them in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More