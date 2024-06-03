"We are so sorry about your loss" — Fans react to Chiquis Rivera revealing she suffered miscarriage before postponing New Mexico show

Chiquis Rivera, the beloved Latin music sensation, recently revealed the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage, prompting an outpouring of support from fans worldwide. The announcement came just before her scheduled show was postponed at the Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On June 2, 2024, Rivera tweeted on X, suggesting she had to postpone the concert of her Diamantes Tour due to a medical emergency. In her tweet, she candidly disclosed that she experienced a miscarriage while preparing for the event. Additionally, Chiquis Rivera revealed that she had not previously announced her pregnancy due to its early stages.

"While I was at the venue getting ready for the show, I suffered a miscarriage. I had not announced my pregnancy as it was in an early stage," Rivera wrote on X..

Trending

Expand Tweet

Rivera's revelation of her miscarriage has resonated deeply with her fans, many of whom have taken to X to express their unwavering support for the artist. As many express a sentiment of care and concern for her well-being, suggesting Chiquis Rivera "take time" for herself.

"We are so sorry about your loss. Know that you are not alone. I too had a miscarriage and know all the rollercoaster of emotions. Please know that this is not your fault. Blessings and hugs to you and your partner," fan on X

"Take time for you. Your health is more important than anything l. Sending you hugs," another person said.

"I know the feeling. I’m so sorry for your loss beautiful my heart goes out to you stay strong we love you," one fan wrote.

Other fans expressed their sadness for Chiquis Rivera's loss and reassured her that she is not alone in her loss.

"Your health is the upmost importance right now," one wrote.

"Head up girly, your mom has him and just know when it's time to see them again they're both going to recieve you 🙏🏼🤍 ánimo janney," the other said on X.

"Sending you so much love and light as you face this devastating loss. Only those of us who have gone through this know how hard it is. I hope you're surrounded by love and care. May the Arcángel Gabriel carry you con sus alas y te llene de luz de amor y contención," third wrote for Rivera on X.

Rivera's tweet on X over the weekend further suggests that her doctor has cleared her to perform in Texas for her next concerts scheduled for later this week. She also said she would "make the date up" soon, and the previously purchased tickets will be "honored."

"I am sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you. I promise to make the date up to you as soon as possible and your tickets will be honored. Your understanding means the world to me. My doctor has said I will be able to continue with the tour for my next dates in Texas, June 7th, 8th and 9th," Rivera concluded on X.

As Rivera continues to navigate through this difficult chapter in her life, her fans stand united, offering their unwavering support, love, and prayers for her. The new dates of the compromised concert are yet to be revealed.

Chiquis Rivera's Diamantes Tour

Chiquis Rivera faced medical emergency while on her music tour (Image via Getty)

Chiquis Rivera announced her Diamantes Tour, produced by Live Nation, on March 11, 2024. The tour kicked off on May 30, 2024, in El Cajon, CA, at The Magnolia.

As per Live Nation, Rivera, speaking about her tour at that time, stated she was "ecstatic" about it and that her Diamantes Tour would be a "one-of-a-kind concert experience." Furthermore, she invited her Boss Bees to join her on the tour.

"I am so ecstatic and cannot wait to kick off my DIAMANTES TOUR alongside my band, Banda Abeja Reina. I am ready to share this new, fresh and one-of-a-kind concert experience, carefully developed with love for my U.S. and Mexican fans. I want to personally invite all my Boss Bees to join me with their flashiest outfits on at every show, so we can shine bright, together!"

According to the press release, Rivera aimed to create an inclusive atmosphere where fans could connect and enjoy live music.

Despite the challenging time, Chiquis Rivera remained steadfast in her aim and commitment to the fans. According to the artist's tweet, her concerts in Hidalgo, Houston, and Irving will be entertained as scheduled.