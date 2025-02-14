What is the American Music Fairness Act? Boyz II Men hand-deliver letter signed by over 300 artists to US Capitol

On Thursday, February 13, members of the American music group Boyz II Men visited Capitol Hill to meet lawmakers and deliver a letter requesting the passage of the American Music Fairness Act, as reported by PR Newswire the same day.

Ad

According to the American Federation of Musicians, the American Music Fairness Act would ensure that artists are paid whenever their tracks are played on AM/FM radio stations. Additionally, the act would ensure that smaller radio stations (radio stations with revenue below a certain threshold) could access unlimited music for less than $2 a day.

The letter was reportedly signed by over 300 artists from the industry, including juggernauts like Lord Finesse, Gene Simmons, Celine Dion, Kool & The Gang, Carly Simon, MC Lyte, Pink, TLC, Yolanda Adams, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, and George Strait, among others.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the bill has the support of several major and independent record labels and broadcast organizations, like the Alliance for Community and the National Federation of Community Broadcasters.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a group statement, Boyz II Men explained the significance of the American Music Fairness Act. As per PR Newswire, the statement said:

“We're proud to be on Capitol Hill today meeting with lawmakers and asking them to pass the American Music Fairness Act. This is an issue about right and wrong. Artists – including background vocalists and musicians – work hard to create music that brings joy to millions."

Ad

The members further added:

"It’s outrageous that big radio companies are able to make billions of dollars each year in ads while denying royalties to the performers whose music attracts listeners in the first place. We hope that Congress will listen to the voices of artists and pass this bill.”

During their time at Capitol Hill, members of Boyz II Men also met several eminent lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Ad

Exploring the illustrious history of Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men at F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Originally from Philadelphia, Boyz II Men is a music group mostly known for their acapella harmonies and ballads. The group was formed in 1985 and was initially a trio made of Nathan Morris (baritone), Wanya Morris (tenor), and Shawn Stockman. During the 1990s, the group also consisted of bassist Michael McCary, who had to withdraw in 2003 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Ad

Boyz II Men got their first taste of commercial success in 1991 when their singles Motownphilly and It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday peaked within the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 list. The following year, they released End of the Road, which peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for 13 weeks— a record at that time.

Boyz II Men then outperformed their own record by releasing the singles I'll Make Love to You (1994) and One Sweet Day (1995), which respectively spent 14 and 16 weeks atop the list. They even replaced themselves at number one with the release of their song On Bended Knee (1994), becoming the third musical act to do so after The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Ad

The group has been honored with numerous awards and nominations over the years. They have won nine American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, four Grammys, and seven Soul Train Music Awards, among others. Their achievements also earned them recognition by Billboard magazine as the biggest boy band from 1987 to 2012, as per the publication's March 2012 report.

In 2017, Boyz II Men dropped their latest studio album, titled Under the Streetlight. Released by Tango Entertainment, Masterworks, and MSM Music Group, the record peaked at number 58 on the US Current Album Sales chart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback