What is Andra Day's net worth? Singer accuses her former manager stole from her that left her broke and facing eviction

Singer Andra Day has sued her former manager, Jeff Evans, alleging that his "greed" has left her broke and facing eviction. The lawsuit came after Evans also sued the singer for alleged breach of contract.

According to Andra Day's lawsuit, her former manager and music exec, Jeff Evans, was "caught red-handed" stealing from her. This left her bankrupt and facing eviction as she was unable to pay the minimum dues on her credit card bill. In her filing, Day called Evans "a faithless fiduciary" who cheated her with "blindless greed."

"He [Evans] siphoned so much money from Day — a quadruple-platinum hitmaker and Golden Globe Best actress winner — that he left her facing eviction, unable to pay the monthly minimum on her credit card debt, and without sufficient funds to tour," the lawsuit stated.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andra Day's current net worth is $4 million. Her recent legal filing was a countersuit in response to Jeff Evans suing her for alleged breach of contract. The music exec also claimed that Day owes him a million dollars. This includes "a minimum of $850,000", a percentage of her publishing earnings, and back payments from her work in the Netflix film, The Deliverance.

However, Day's lawyers countered Evans' claim in their lawsuit, adding that Evans' company, Buskin Defendants, have allegedly "admitted to failing to pay Day [at least] $575,486.00". The lawsuit also suggested that the singer "believes this amount is significantly more."

Andra Day has worked with former manager Jeff Evans for 14 years

Singer Andra Day has worked with former manager and music executive Jeff Evans for 14 years. As of this writing, Evans' Buskin Records only lists Day as a client, but Bassline Management's website does not provide any client list. However, things have grown sour between the two since both sued each other over alleged contract breach and withheld payments.

On October 6, Jeff Evans filed a lawsuit against Andra Day (legally known as Cassandra Monique Batie), alleging that the singer has not cleared his dues. According to Evans, Day owes him 40% of her publishing earnings and 20% commission from other royalties. Moreover, he also suggested that expenses related to Day between 2012 and 2017 that he incurred were higher than the income, leading to a loss for his company.

Evans' filing includes calculations of at least $850K, including publishing royalties from Kobalt and a part of the payments that Andra Day received for her role in the 2024 Netflix film, The Deliverance. The music executive accused Day of not making payments to him per their contract since 2024.

On October 7, Andra Day countersued Jeff Evans, responding to his allegations. She mentioned that 40% of her publishing royalty, which Evans demanded, is "exploitative" as alleged profit-sharing terms between them ended in June 2023. However, Evans claimed the opposite in his filing, alleging that these terms continued beyond this time.

Further, Day also accused Jeff Evans of being caught stealing money from her, including a recording fund of $600K and a music income of $1 million. The singer also called for an investigation into Evans' accounting to clear this "web of deceit" and further understanding how she owes Evans money.

For those uninformed, Day is well known for her work in music, including the 2015 hit, Rise Up. She has also received three Grammy nominations in her career and won once for the Best Compilation Soundtrack in Visual Media. She also won a Golden Globe award for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday in 2021.

