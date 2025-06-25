What did Bobby Sherman die from? Health issues explored as former teen idol dies aged 81 

Singer and '60s teen idol Bobby Sherman has passed away at the age of 81. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, alongside actor John Stamos, announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The post included pictures of Sherman with Poublon and Stamos and a message by the late singer's wife, which read:

"Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming."

The post did not elaborate on the details surrounding the singer's death. However, in March, Brigitte Poublon announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer and was terminally ill.

Sherman was active in the music industry in the 1960s and 1970s, delivering hits like Little Woman and Easy Come, Easy Go. He eventually left showbiz to become a paramedic and trainer with the LAPD. He was also a reserve deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

"Everything's shutting down"—Brigitte Poublon about Bobby Sherman's health in his final months

Hailing from Santa Monica, Bobby Sherman began his career in the 1960s when actor Sal Mineo (Rebel Without a Cause) invited him to sing at a Hollywood party, reported USA Today. The appearance led to him landing a role as a house singer on Shindig!.

Sherman rose to fame starring as Jeremy Bolt on ABC's Here Come the Brides. He then featured on American Bandstand, Murder She Wrote, and Frasier. However, it was his 1969 hits Little Woman, Julie, Do Ya Love Me, La La La (If I Had You), and Easy Come, Easy Go that earned Bobby Sherman his teen idol status.

On the personal front, the singer married Brigitte Poublon in July 2010 in Las Vegas. Poublon was his second wife; he was previously married to Patti Carnel, with whom he shared two sons. Sherman and Poublon co-founded the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF) to help provide education and music learning to children in Ghana.

Over the years, Brigitte kept fans updated on her Sherman's life through social media. In a Facebook post in March 2025, she revealed the singer had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. However, she did not specify the details at the time.

In April, she spoke to Fox News Digital, where she elaborated that her husband had stage 4 kidney cancer, which had "spread everywhere." She mentioned that he was at home "with special care." Detailing the singer's condition, she explained:

"He’s just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down."

Poublon added that he could "barely sign his name" and wanted to be left "in peace" so that he could spend time with his family.

"His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home," she told the outlet.

She went on to express her gratitude to love and support from Sherman's fans.

Bobby Sherman is survived by his wife, Brigitte Poublon; sons, Tyler and Christopher; and six grandchildren.

