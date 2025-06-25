Bobby Sherman’s quiet cancer battle revealed following his death at 81

Teen idol and 1960s and 70s sensation Bobby Sherman passed away at 81 after a battle with kidney cancer. His son, Tyler Sherman, confirmed the news that he died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at his home in Los Angeles, according to The Washington Post.

Sherman's wife, Brigitte Poublon, also shared the news of his passing on Instagram in a post shared by the late TV star's friend, John Stamos, on behalf of the widow. Alongside her photo with her husband and another picture of Sherman and Stamos, she wrote:

"It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman."

She said the TV icon passed away holding her hand, "just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage." He remembered Sherman for being a brave and gentle person, who was full of light, and who stayed strong for her even in his final days.

Neither Tyler Sherman nor Brigitte Poublon cited the TV star's cause of death. However, Poublon's Facebook post back on March 25 revealed that the TV icon had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. She addressed Sherman's fans in the post and asked for people's understanding and respect for their privacy.

Bobby Sherman's wife revealed his kidney cancer diagnosis months before his passing

In her March 25, 2025, Facebook post, Bobby Sherman's wife, Brigitte Poublon, revealed that the former teen star was diagnosed with cancer. While she didn't specify what type of cancer it was, she revealed the severity of the illness, stating that it had already progressed to stage 4. Only a week later, Poublon shared the heartbreaking news that Sherman's cancer had "spread everywhere."

In a phone interview with Fox Digital News, cited by The New York Post on April 2, Poublon confirmed that Bobby Sherman was "terminally ill." She said that the TV icon has been spending his time at home "with special care."

Poublon also shared a few more details about Sherman's diagnosis, saying that it was kidney cancer and that it had already "spread everywhere." She shared:

"He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden, Saturday, he turned around and...he's just sleeping more, and his body is not working anymore. It's not. Everything is shutting down."

The night before, she said, Sherman was still at the hospital, but he requested to return home. Per The New York Post, Bobby Sherman formally retired in 2024 but continued to do autographs. However, according to Poublon, with his cancer battle and declining health, the actor can "barely sign his name" and wishes "to be left in peace" to spend time with his family and his dogs.

Bobby Sherman brought joy to millions through his acting and music. He released ten albums throughout his career, including hits such as Julie, Do Ya Love Me, Easy Come, Easy Go, and Little Woman. Meanwhile, his acting credits include Here Come the Brides, Shindig!, Fantasy Land, The Love Boat, and Murder, She Wrote.

His last TV appearance was in the 1997 episode of Frasier, where he played a fictional version of himself.

Bobby Sherman is survived by his wife, Brigitte, sons Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.

