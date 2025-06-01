John Stamos asks Jeopardy! to give contestant Alice Welch a second chance after her recent loss

On May 31, actor John Stamos shared a clip from the May 28 episode of Jeopardy!, featuring contestant Alice Welch. In the clip, taken from her interview with host Ken Jennings, Alice recounted how Stamos changed her life—and how the decision to meet him ultimately led her to become a pharmacist.

Unfortunately, Alice didn't win the game, placing second with a final score of $11,601. She was just behind the winner, Thomas Sweeney, who ended the episode with $16,401.

Stamos was touched by Alice's story of their past interaction and reacted to the sentiment in the caption of his Instagram post. He wrote that he was using the post as his petition to get Alice back on the franchise one more time.

"What a fun story. Oh and this is my petition to get @allynyc_211 back on later this year for the Second Chance Tournament…your move @jeopardy," he wrote in the caption of his post.

The May 28, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! featured three contestants, Alice Welch, Thomas Sweeney, and Tyler Griffith, competing to advance to the finale and win the coveted title of the long-running game show.

During the episode, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings introduced Alice as an epidemiologist from New York. He turned to the contestant and asked who inspired her to become an epidemiologist.

In response, Alice shared that she became a pharmacist because of John Stamos and went on to recall the exact incident that triggered it. She shared that during her senior year of high school, Stamos came to her town to take photos and sign autographs for fans.

At the time, she was working at the local greeting card store, which she hated. When she asked her employer for time off to meet Stamos, they asked her to choose between keeping her job or meeting Stamos. Without even thinking for a moment, Alice shared that she left her job to meet the actor.

A few days later, she landed a job at a local pharmacy, which eventually drove her to enroll in a pharmacy school.

"So, it was my senior year of high school, and I was working at a local greeting card store and hated it, and John Stamos came to town to do photos and sign autographs, and they said I couldn't go. They were like, "John Stamos or your job", and obviously, John Stamos. Three days later, I got a job in the local pharmacy, and then went to pharmacy school," Alice shared.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings reacted to her story by remarking on how profoundly Stamos had impacted her life. He added that he hoped she would one day have the chance to share the story with the actor in person.

It didn't take long for the clip of the segment to reach Stamos himself. The actor shared the clip twice on his Instagram, each time with a different caption.

On May 30, he thanked Alice for sharing this story and said it put a big smile on his face. He added that he believed she would have found success no matter what choice she made that day. He then wrote that he hoped to meet with her again someday.

In the comment section of the post, Alice replied with gratitude:

"Thanks so much for posting! This [was] as exciting as being on @jeopardy was!! You were so sweet even though I was probably the thousandth person that day! You did unknowingly change my life and it was the perfect story! Sending you the picture now!!"

A day later, on May 31, Stamos shared another post on Instagram, sharing a photo of him with young Alice when she came to meet him during her senior high school year. In the caption, he asked Jeopardy! to bring her back for another chance on the show.

Jeopardy! episodes premiere five days a week on Syndicated.

