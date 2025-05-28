Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 28, 2025, Wednesday

On May 28, 2025, Wednesday, the show Jeopardy! ended with a new winner. A survey technician from Morrow, Ohio, named Thomas Sweeney won a close race against Tyler Griffith, who was defending his title, and Alice Welch, who was competing for the first time. The episode had tough categories, close competition, and a nostalgic Final Jeopardy clue about old movies and cars.

The last clue tested how well the contestants remembered pop culture from the 1980s. Throughout the game, all three played well, but Thomas Sweeney made a key play at the end that sealed the win. It was his calm performance and smart betting strategy that got him the win.

Since 1964, Jeopardy! has been a quiz show that has both educated and entertained viewers. It is known for having a unique format called reverse-question, in which players are given answers and have to answer in the form of a question.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: May 28, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

The show began with a calm and well-planned Jeopardy! round. Tyler Griffith, who was the one-day champion before, started by winning the categories that had to do with forensic science and legal terms. He got a small edge early on because of this.

Alice Welch did well in the Public Health and New York City Facts sections, getting several correct answers in a row. She was sure of herself when dealing with scientific clues because she had studied epidemiology.

Thomas Sweeney was slower to score, but he showed promise in Geography, Survey Tools, and 1980s Pop Culture. He slowly picked up speed and kept a steady pace throughout the round. Tyler missed a Daily Double, which kept the score close going into the second round.

Scores at the end of the Jeopardy! round:

Alice Welch: $4,200

Tyler Griffith: $3,800

Thomas Sweeney: $3,400

Double Jeopardy! round

The Double Jeopardy! round shifted the balance of the game dramatically. The categories included Space Science, Movie Cars, Famous Lawsuits, and Tools of the Trade. Thomas Sweeney quickly claimed the first Daily Double under the Space Science category and bet $2,000, which he answered correctly. This boosted his confidence and gave him a solid lead.

Thomas dominated the rest of the round by showcasing his quiz bowl expertise and precision, especially in scientific and pop culture categories. He was methodical and strategic in both buzzing in and wagering.

Tyler tried to regain his lead through Legal Drama TV and Scientific Terms, but inconsistent responses lowered his chances. Alice stayed competitive, especially in medical history and government categories, but couldn’t match Thomas’ momentum.

By the end of Double Jeopardy!, Thomas had clearly surged ahead.

Scores at the end of the Double Jeopardy! round:

Thomas Sweeney: $11,200

Tyler Griffith: $8,000

Alice Welch: $6,600

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy! round brought everything down to one critical clue:

Category: Cars and the Movies

Clue: A fake speedometer was used in this make of car from a 1980s movie since the actual car’s speedometer didn’t go high enough.

Correct Response: What is the DeLorean?

This clue referenced the iconic car used in Back to the Future, and tested contestants’ knowledge of film trivia and automotive design. Both Thomas Sweeney and Alice Welch responded correctly. Tyler Griffith, unfortunately, gave an incorrect answer, leading to a drop in his final score.

Wagers and Final Scores:

Thomas Sweeney: Wagered $5,600 → Total: $16,800 (Correct)

Alice Welch: Wagered $4,000 → Total: $10,600 (Correct)

Tyler Griffith: Wagered $6,000 → Total: $2,000 (Incorrect)

With this decisive response and a well-placed wager, Thomas Sweeney won the game and took home $16,800, becoming the new Jeopardy! champion. Thomas Sweeney’s accurate response and strategic wager of $5,600 secured his victory.

Contestant profiles

Thomas Sweeney – Tonight’s Winner

Thomas Sweeney is a survey technician from Morrow, Ohio, who also serves as a high school quiz bowl coach. With a background in astrophysics from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Thomas demonstrated quick thinking and analytical precision throughout the game. His strengths were evident in scientific and technical categories, particularly Space Science and 1980s Film Facts.

His methodical approach to the board and assured wagers in Final Jeopardy helped him catch up to his opponents after they got ahead early. Thomas correctly solved the Final Jeopardy puzzle and made smart bets, which earned him a win worth a total of $16,800. His performance showed his varied knowledge, his ability to keep calm under pressure, and his experience in playing competitive trivia games.

Tyler Griffith – Returning Champion

Tyler Griffith, who is originally from Sturgis, Michigan, now lives and works in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With a master's degree in forensic science, he is a criminal forensic scientist who is known for being very good at analyzing DNA. Tyler won his last game and made a nice $799. He came back to defend his title. In the beginning rounds, he played steadily and did well in categories related to law and science.

But he had trouble keeping up during Double Jeopardy, and in the end, he gave the wrong answer in Final Jeopardy. His bet of $6,000 brought his score down to $2,000. Tyler's calm demeanor and methodical approach made him a respectable returning contestant, even though he lost.

Alice Welch – First-time Contestant

From Queens, New York, Alice Welch is an epidemiologist who has a Ph.D. in public health. She works at the Department of Health in New York City, where she focuses on mental health and drug policy.

In categories like Urban Geography, Public Health, and Government Programs, Alice showed that she could remember and think things through very well. Throughout the game, she stayed the same, and her answer to the Final Jeopardy clue was right.

With a smart play of $4,000, she raised her score to $10,600, putting her in second place. In her first book, Alice showed how smart she was and how much she knew about science, health care, and public policy. The first time she competed, she made a strong impression, and she was a tough opponent who came very close to taking the lead.

Behind the buzzer: Insights about Jeopardy!

The way Jeopardy! is set up puts it a step ahead. The contestants are given answers and have to write their own questions in response. Most quiz shows use multiple-choice or fast-buzzer rounds, but Jeopardy! focuses on recalling facts, phrasing problems, and making smart bets.

There are three structured rounds in each episode: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. These rounds require not only knowledge of trivia but also the ability to handle risk. The contestants need to know when to bet and when to play it safe. It's different from game shows that just depend on luck or entertainment value because it has strict rules for how to answer and focuses on thinking.

Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! Episode

Contestants:

Tyler Griffith (Returning Champion)

Alice Welch

Thomas Sweeney (Winner)

Jeopardy round scores:

Tyler: $3,800

Alice: $4,200

Thomas: $3,400

Double Jeopardy round scores:

Tyler: $8,000

Alice: $6,600

Thomas: $11,200

Final Jeopardy results:

Tyler (Incorrect): $8,000 → $2,000

Alice (Correct): $6,600 → $10,600

Thomas (Correct): $11,200 → $16,800

Winner: Thomas Sweeney with $16,800

On May 28, 2025, Jeopardy! episode, Thomas Sweeney emerged as the new champion. His careful play and correct answer on Final Jeopardy sealed the deal for him to win. The last clue made it hard for Tyler Griffith to add to his title, but he failed. Alice Welch, who was playing for the first time, showed a lot of promise.

When the game was over, the clue about the DeLorean made it fun and nostalgic. Jeopardy once again demonstrated why it remains the best quiz show by rewarding accuracy, knowledge, and composure. Tomorrow is the return of Jeopardy! with more new questions and exciting competition.

