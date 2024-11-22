What did Boy George say about Liam Payne? Singer regrets comments about late artist's mental health

Musician Boy George recently apologized for his remarks on singer Liam Payne prior to the One Direction star's passing. On Wednesday, November 20, the day of Payne's private funeral, the 63-year-old Culture Club singer discussed the same on the High Performance podcast.

Boy George also regretted his "senseless" remark about Payne's mental health. Meanwhile, the podcast came after the Culture Club frontman claimed that the singer looked "off his nut." Talking about the same, he said:

"In the case of Liam Payne, I'd watched him a few days before it happened. I remember watching online, and I'd actually put a message under a post, saying 'He's off his nut,' which wasn't very nice, but I felt it. I felt like he was out of control."

He alleged the same in a video made public a week prior to Liam's passing. Meanwhile, as reported by outlets like BBC on November 8, the former member of One Direction passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from the third-story balcony of the hotel room he was staying in while on vacation in Argentina.

Boy George also talked about his reaction upon hearing Liam Payne's death

The singer recently had his funeral (Image via Getty/Dave J Hogan)

Boy George apologized for his "not very nice" remarks about Liam Payne just before he passed away. Speaking on the same subject in the most recent episode of Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes' High Performance podcast, he clarified:

"And when it happened, it just hit me, the same way that Amy Winehouse hit me because it felt so senseless."

The singer also talked about his response to Payne's passing, expressing how shocked he was to learn of the singer's untimely death, which he initially thought was fake. Talking about the same, he said:

"I was up at five in the morning, and it came up on the American news, and I literally was like, 'What the f**k?' I was literally like, 'No, this isn't real.' I couldn't take it in."

The former The Voice judge went on to say that he also felt sorry for Payne's father, who was devastated by the death of his son. George said he nearly started crying when he saw Payne's father, Geoff's situation because it was heartbreaking to watch the news coverage of him in Argentina following the passing of his son.

However, this isn't the first time the glam rock legend said something like this about the X Factor winner. George asserted in 2013 that Payne had declined to pose for a picture with his niece at the BRIT Awards. As per the Independent's November 21 article, in a now-deleted tweet, George wrote:

"Top marks to Harry Styles for stopping for a picture with my niece and B****x's to Liam and the disrespectful w***** of a minder!"

The same report said Payne responded:

"@BoyGeorge now now boy lets not tell porkies... If you would have asked me for a picture i would have stopped bro I just did what you said and pointed niall out for you so u just keep wearing ur strange hats and enjoy yourself my little Georgie pie… It's still not cool you just look weird."

More information about Liam Payne's tragic death

As per the same BBC report, OD singer Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, following a fall from a hotel balcony. Three days prior to his death, he had been staying at the upscale Casa Sur hotel.

On the other hand, as per CBS News' November 20 report, his body was returned to his family on November 6 to be transported back to the UK after being detained for a while to conduct toxicological and laboratory testing.

According to the postmortem analysis, Liam Payne died from "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging" following the fall from the 45-foot-tall hotel balcony that was connected to his room.

He was reportedly visiting his former bandmate Niall Horan, who was in the country on tour. On the other hand, following the funeral, neither his parents nor his siblings said anything about the entire tragedy.

Liam Payne's funeral was held at the Home Counties on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, attended by his friends and family.

