"Not him calling out our atrocious traffic"- Fans react to Niall Horan walking to his recent concert after calling out Toronto traffic

This Town singer Niall Horan held two concerts at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on June 28 and June 29, 2024, wherein the singer had to walk to the venue for the first show.

In an Instagram carousel showcasing his concerts in Toronto, Niall also uploaded a video montage of himself walking to the venue as the seventh post in the carousel. In the video, the singer is seen walking with his crew to the venue with his parody of the song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers playing in the background.

In 2020, Niall Horan paired with James Corden from The Late Late Show and released a parody of the famous The Proclaimers song by changing the lyrics to "I Would Walk 500 Miles." The video of the same featured Niall and James in matching red shirts and glasses and has a whopping 9.3 million views on YouTube.

Fans of Niall Horan commented on the Instagram post, giving their opinion on how Niall exposed Toronto's traffic. Commenting on the singer having to walk to his concert, one of the fans stated:

"Not him calling out our atrocious traffic"

Additionally, some fans praised the funny background music, recalling the singer's collab with James Corden.

"I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue"- Niall Horan comments on walking to the venue amidst traffic in Toronto

The area through which Niall Horan is seen walking by in his recent Instagram video appeared to be the stretch between Bay St. and Yonge under the Gardiner Expressway. In the video, Niall mentioned that the traffic is "too crazy" in Toronto which is why he was walking to the venue.

The Seeing Blind singer also mentioned:

“In all my years of playing shows I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue.”

On reaching the Scotiabank Arena, Niall exclaimed and stated that they'd "made it".

Apart from the latest getting stuck in traffic situation, Niall Horan's recent concerts have been garnering a lot of attention, especially the one in Nashville held on June 3, 2024. While performing at the Bridgestone Arena, Niall surprised the audience by calling Stick Season singer Noah Kahan to join him on stage.

The duo sang Niall's song This Town together, the videos of which were shared by fans on social media platforms. After the concert, Noah Kahan took to X (formerly Twitter) and called Niall Horan a "KING". Additionally, Kahan also complimented the Paper Houses singer by tweeting:

"I’m so inspired by the show I just saw @NiallOfficial"

Niall's recent Instagram post showcasing the issue of traffic in Toronto led to multiple fans taking to platforms like X and explaining the kind of problems they face because of the traffic.

Niall Horan is currently on tour called The Show Live On Tour 2024 which began in Belfast, UK on February 20, 2024, and will end on October 9, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia.

