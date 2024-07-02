GOT7’s Youngjae 2024 ‘Once in a Dream’ Asia tour: Dates, venues, & all we know so far

GOT7’s Youngjae 2024 ‘Once in a Dream’ Asia tour is going to be held from August 17, 2024 to September 22, 2024 in venues across Japan, Thailand, People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The tour will be his second tour of the year, with the first one being wrapped in May 2024 after shows in Thailand, Taiwan and more.

Ticketing and other related details are yet to be announced as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons can keep an eye on the singer's official socials or his band's socials and website for further details as and when they are released.

The tour was announced by the singer through a post on his official X page on June 29, 2024:

GOT7’s Youngjae 2024 ‘Once in a Dream’ Asia tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the GOT7’s Youngjae 2024 ‘Once in a Dream’ Asia tour are as follows:

August 17, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Katsushika Symphony Hills Mozart Hall

August 24, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall at Union Mall

August 25, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall – Union Mall

September 7, 2024 – Hong Kong, People’s Republic of China at AXA Dreamland Go Park

September 21, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Yes24 Live Hall

September 22, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Yes24 Live Hall

An overview of Youngjae's career

Born Choi Young-jae and known mononymously in his career as Youngjae, the singer started his career as a member of JYPE and then subsequently joined as a member of Got7.

Got7 released their debut studio album, Identify, on November 18, 2014. The album was preceeded by two EPs, Got It?, and Got Love. Both the EPs and the debut album were major commercial successes, securing the number 1 or 2 position on the Korean album chart as well as spots within the top 10 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

The band continued its streak of successes in the following years, releasing two more EPs in 2015, followed by a second studio album in 2016. Titled Moriagatteyo, the album was the band's first Japanese language album and secured the number 3 spot on the Japanese album chart after its release in February 2016.

The band released a second Korean language and third overall album in the same year. Flight Log: Turbulence was released on September 16, 2016 and became the band's first album to cross 200,000 record sales post release.

Got7 released their last studio album, Breath of Love: Last Piece, on November 30, 2020. The album remains their most successful record till date with a platinum certification.

In 2021, Youngjae made his solo debut, releasing a EP titled Colors from Ars on October 5, 2021. The EP was relatively successfull and was followed by a second EP in 2022. Sugar was released on June 21, 2022 and continued the debut's success, charting at number 5 on the Korean album chart. Youngjae released his debut studio album, Do It, on November 6, 2023.

Aside from his music career, the singer has also starred in the sitcom So Not Worth It, playing the character of Sam. He also starred in the web show Love & Wish as the character Kim Seung-hyu. The singer also had a soundtrack appearance on the show The Golden Spoon.

