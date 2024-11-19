"Appreciate you pulling out that style of music"- The Voice judge Snoop Dogg praises Danny Joseph's performance

Monday night’s episode of The Voice season 26 concluded the Knockout rounds, solidifying the teams for the Playoffs. Among the standout moments from the November 18 episode was Danny Joseph’s rendition of Susan Tedeschi's It Hurt So Bad.

His bluesy performance, punctuated with fiery guitar licks, won over the audience and the judges, especially Snoop Dogg. Commending Joseph's unique approach, Snoop remarked,

"I don't normally hear that on this show, so I appreciate you pulling out that style of music."

The Knockout rounds also showcased Reba McEntire’s strategic moves as a coach. After choosing Lauren-Michael Sellers as the round’s winner, Reba wasted no time using her 'Save' button to keep Joseph on her team.

Trending

This quick decision, much to the crowd's delight, left Snoop speechless, who quipped, "I thought I hit my button."

The Voice: Danny Joseph’s performance

Danny Joseph delivered a powerful blues performance with It Hurt So Bad, in episode 14 of The Voice season 26, making his mark as a standout contender in the competition. His gritty growls and integration of guitar solos elevated his act, earning applause from the crowd and positive reviews from the coaches.

Snoop Dogg, in particular, resonated with Joseph’s style, expressing admiration for his Southern blues influence. The judge said,

"I love that growl, I love that blues, my people's from down South, we love all that."

This performance marked a rare instance of such a genre being showcased on The Voice.

Coach Reba McEntire also praised Joseph’s performance, emphasizing the importance of his guitar in amplifying his bluesy identity. She recalled their conversation, saying,

"Danny, you're a wild man. I'll never forget you asking me, 'Should I lose the guitar?' Oh, heck no. That guitar's a part of you!"

Highlights from the Knockouts

The Knockout rounds for The Voice Season 26 featured a series of fierce three-way performances, with each coach narrowing their team to five contestants. Alongside Danny Joseph’s impressive display, Reba chose Lauren-Michael Sellers as the winner of their group, with her rendition of Lauren Daigle's Hold On to Me.

Tate Renner, the third competitor in the group, also gave a noteworthy performance with In Color but did not advance to the next round.

Snoop Dogg, another coach making waves this season, finalized his team with a mix of saves and steals. In one standout matchup, he chose Mikaela Ayira as the winner, praising her for stepping outside her comfort zone with Scars to Your Beautiful. His decision reflected his belief in her potential to win the competition.

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé completed their teams, bringing diverse talents to the forefront.

In a surprising twist, Gwen had to save Jan Dan, after Mor Ilderton dropped out of the competition, leaving an opening in Team Gwen. Michael Bublé, in turn, closed his lineup with Sofronio Vasquez, whose unique vocal style impressed both the judges and the audience.

Teams heading into the Playoffs

As The Voice enters the Playoffs stage, the teams are set with a mix of powerhouse vocalists and versatile performers. Here’s a breakdown of the remaining participants:

Team Reba : Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, Lauren-Michael Sellers

: Adam Bohanan, Danny Joseph, Edward Preble, Katie O, Lauren-Michael Sellers Team Snoop : Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Jeremy Beloate, Mikaela Ayira

: Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Jeremy Beloate, Mikaela Ayira Team Gwen : Gabrielle Zabosky, Jake Tankersley, Jan Dan, Jose Luis, Sydney Sterlace

: Gabrielle Zabosky, Jake Tankersley, Jan Dan, Jose Luis, Sydney Sterlace Team Bublé: Cameron Wright, Jaukeem Fortson, Shye, Sloane Simon, Sofronio Vasquez

The Playoffs will feature intense head-to-head performances, as contestants battle to secure their spot in the Live Shows. With diverse talent across all four teams, viewers can expect a mix of genres, innovative song choices, and unforgettable moments.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback