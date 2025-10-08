What are the charges against Boosie Badazz? Rapper hires firm to appeal to Donald Trump for a pardon

Boosie Badazz has reportedly hired the firm J.M. Burkman & Associates to appeal to the US President Donald Trump for a pardon. Lobbyists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl will be working on the rapper's case.

Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., was arrested in May 2023 in San Diego after he was seen with a firearm in an Instagram post. As per Complex, the rapper had decided to take a plea deal, hoping to get probation.

However, the case was dismissed before the deal could be reached, as the court cited that it was unconstitutional to prevent convicted felons from possessing a firearm. While the rapper thought that this was the end of it, federal prosecutors re-filed the case, with the initial ruling being overturned.

On August 26 this year, Badazz pleaded guilty to a federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentencing will take place on November 21, with the government reportedly seeking 24 months in prison. The decision is up to the judge.

Amidst this, LegiStorm reported on October 7 that Boosie Badazz has hired Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to push for a pardon from Donald Trump. The two lobbyists, meanwhile, are themselves facing a court case, with sentencing set to take place on December 1 this year.

In 2020, they were convicted of sending around 85,000 robocalls in Black areas during the presidential election. They spread false information in an attempt to discourage people from voting via mail.

Boosie Badazz has pleaded to Donald Trump for pardon multiple times

Boosie Badazz at the BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The rapper has himself pleaded to Donald Trump for a potential pardon through his X (formerly Twitter) account multiple times. On January 22, 2025, Boosie Badazz put out a post explaining his case to Trump, as he wrote:

"Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT! MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW.

"PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd offense MARIJUANA ( grams ,grams,grams ) I NEVER WAS EVEN OFFERED REHAB STRAIGHT TO PRISON.N TRUMP IM BOOSIE IM A RAPPER/ FILMMAKER FROM BATON ROUGE .I WAS TARGETED.. MY MOUTH N THINGS I STAND ON GET ME N ALOT SHIT BUT IM REAL! My lawyer MEGHAN BLANCO can explain this case. She knew the charges n against you were bad she even spoke about it on radio"

The Wipe Me Down rapper had made a similar appeal to Donald Trump on November 6, 2024, after the latter won the US presidential election on November 5.

Meanwhile, on August 31, the rapper appealed for a pardon "FROM WHOEVER WINS" between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He explained his case in his tweet, pointing out that his case was initially dismissed, but it was brought back soon after.

