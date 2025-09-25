What are the charges against Metro Boomin? Young Thug attends producer’s sexual assault trial to show support 

Young Thug attended Metro Boomin's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 24. Vanessa LeMaistre has accused the producer of sexually assaulting her while she was blacked out after consuming Xanax and alcohol in 2016.

Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, has been accused of rape and sexual assault. LeMaistre claims that the incident occurred during a recording session at the producer's studio. She alleged that he gave her a shot, and she blacked out after it. She said that she passed in and out of consciousness and allegedly saw Wayne assaulting her.

The trial began on Tuesday, September 23. Young Thug visited the trial on Wednesday and told Rolling Stone:

"I'm just here to support him. He's a longtime friend."

Thug and Boomin have collaborated on multiple songs over the years, like Trance and The Blanguage.

Young Thug, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his new album, UY Scuti, which is scheduled for release on September 26. It will be his fourth studio album and his first since being released from prison in October 2024 after the YSL RICO case.

Alleged victim's team claims mistrial in sexual assault case against Metro Boomin

As per Billboard, Vanessa LeMaistre's lawyers have pleaded mistrial in the case due to the defense's opening arguments on Tuesday. In sexual assault cases, the defendants need permission from the judge to bring up any previous sexual history of the prosecutor, even if it's related to the case.

However, during their opening arguments, the defense lawyers claimed that LeMaistre and Metro Boomin were involved in sexual acts even before the day of the alleged assault. LeMaistre's lawyers argued:

“If plaintiff’s counsel was provided fair warning and a [hearing] was held, the claim that plaintiff engaged in consensual sex with the defendant prior to the sexual assault would have been precluded.

"And, even if the court made the determination that the claim of consensual sex pre-dating the sexual assault was far more probative than prejudicial, plaintiff would have known such information was going to be permitted and would certainly have addressed it in plaintiff’s opening statement.”

They have asked Judge R. Gary Klausner to declare it a mistrial and start the case again.

Metro Boomin denies all allegations in his testimony

The producer gave his testimony in court on Wednesday in the sexual assault case. When asked by his lawyer, Lawrence Hinkle, if he was wrongly accused, Metro Boomin answered:

“Absolutely. I’ve been thinking about this day for a year ... I really don’t know where to start. This is crazy. I can’t even believe I’m up here doing this right now. For her to accuse me of something like this, it’s something I could never fathom. I can’t even say what I think should happen to people who rape people.”

When asked straight up if he had sexually abused Vanessa LeMaistre, Boomin said:

“Absolutely not, no way in the world.”

LeMaistre, meanwhile, testified on Tuesday and stressed her allegations against the producer. She said that she was also dealing with the death of her newborn son when the alleged incident happened.

