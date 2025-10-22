What is Chris Brown’s net worth? Kevin McCall alleges singer hasn’t paid him almost $25,000 for 4 songs he wrote

Kevin McCall has alleged that Chris Brown owes him around $25,000. He said that the singer, with whom he collaborated on multiple songs, didn't pay him for four songs.

Ad

McCall collaborated with Brown on songs like Deuces and Strip. He then had a fallout with the singer after the latter released in 2012. In an episode of Back on Figg, released on October 20, Kevin McCall said that Brown allegedly owes him $25,000. He emotionally said that he's struggling, while the singer is making millions.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Brown has a net worth of $70 million. The singer burst onto the scene with the song, Run It, which was part of his debut album titled after his name, released on November 29, 2005. He has released 11 studio albums since then and has also headlined 12 tours.

Ad

Trending

Brown also faced controversies, especially after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-partner Rihanna in 2009. However, he continued producing music and has also acted in movies like Stomp the Yard, The Christmas, and Takers. Brown also earns from other ventures like his streetwear brand, Black Pyramid, and his record label, Chris Brown Entertainment.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark oozes casual-cool as she sings her heart out to Chris Brown song at Fever after party

Ad

What did Kevin McCall say about Chris Brown?

In his appearance on Back on Figg, Kevin McCall claimed that he wrote four songs for Brown, for which he's allegedly still owed $25,000. He pulled out his EBT card, which is used to get benefits on basic purchases like food, in the interview, and said:

"Why the f*ck I got an EBT card and this n***a is at Breezy Bowl and made ninety-whatever-the-fuck million? I can't even get nothing. Bro, man. Y'all n***as wanna see a n***a cry on here so y'all can think I'm a b*tch. That shit ain't fair, n***a!"

Ad

Meanwhile, after watching the interview, Young Thug urged McCall to reach out to him for the money. He also asserted that Brown would give him the money, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 21:

"Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada"

Ad

Young Thug ひ @youngthug Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N***s is busy sometimes brada

Ad

Thug and Brown, notably, collaborated on the mixtape Slime & B, released on May 5, 2020.

Chris Brown has previously slammed Kevin McCall

The beef between Brown and McCall has been going on for over a decade now, and they've often traded blows on social media over the years. In September 2022, McCall dissed the Superhero singer on X (formerly Twitter).

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Chris Brown slammed McCall in the replies, writing:

Ad

"N****S BE IN THEY FEELINGS SNEAK DISSING BECAUSE THEY F*CKED UP THEY LIFE BEING TOO F*CKING ARROGANT AND THEN NOBODY WANTED TO WORK WITH YOU KEVIN. THE LABEL DROPPED YOU BECAUSE YOU THOUGHT YOU WERE A BETTER PRODUCER AND WRITER THAN THE N**** YOU ARE TODAY."

He even threatened McCall with violence if he continued to take aim at the singer.

Ad

Also Read: "He spared no expense" - Candace Parker puts Chris Brown in the Beyonce and Michael Jackson pantheon after attending Breezy Bowl XX Tour

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More