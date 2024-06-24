What did Dave Grohl say about Taylor Swift? Latter seemingly issues a response to the Foo Fighters frontman's jibe

Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl took a jibe at pop star Taylor Swift while he was performing with his band at the London Stadium on June 22, 2024. During their performance, Grohl insinuated that Swift, who was also in London over the weekend for her ongoing Eras Tour, doesn't perform live.

The Foo Fighters' frontman claimed that he didn't want to "suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," adding that they were calling their tour the "Errors Tour." He went on to say that while the band has had "more than a few eras," they have also had "more than a few errors."

Dave Grohl then seemingly insinuated that Swift didn't sing her songs live while performing.

“That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f*cking place,” Grohl said.

In the wake of his remarks, Taylor Swift has seemingly issued a response.

Taylor Swift appeared to hit back at Dave Grohl

Taylor Swift was set to perform at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, as a part of her three-day London leg of the tour. Her fans had given her a standing ovation at the start of the last day of the concert in London. Meanwhile, the Lover singer gave a shout-out to her band, crew, and fellow performers in what seemed like a response to Dave Grohl's comments.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously. We will never forget it,” Swift observed.

It is worth noting that earlier in the year, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet also faced criticism on social media from Swifties. The 17-year-old took a dig in a now-deleted tweet at Swift for flying on a private jet worldwide, but fans called her out, stating that she had also flown on private jets previously.

While the former Nirvana member seemingly made a jab at Taylor Swift on Saturday, he has praised her in the past and called himself a fan of hers. In 2015, during the BBC Radio Big 1 Weekend, Dave dedicated his band's song, Congregation, to the multiple Grammy Award-winner.

During the UK Music Festival the same year, he stated that he was a Taylor Swift fan and said that he was "officially obsessed" with the singer.

“I am officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I am all about Swift. To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts,” he added.

However, that wasn't all as in 2018, he praised the singer on The Late Late Show with James Corden, stating she "saved my a**" at a party when he couldn't perform. He recalled that he was supposed to take the stage after Paul McCartney's performance but got cold feet at the last moment. That was when Swift stepped in and offered to "do a song," and to his surprise, she sang Foo Fighters' song Best of You.

“She was singing it so beautifully, it sounded so great. I got up next to her and started singing along, singing with her,” he added.

While Swift wrapped up the current leg of her Eras Tour in London, she will be returning to the city on August 15, 2024, for five days to end the European leg of her Eras Tour.

She ended the London tour with a selfie with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the members of the British Royal Family. They included Prince William and two of his children, George and Charlotte. The Duke of Cambridge was at Wembley Stadium on the opening night of Friday, where he also celebrated his 42nd birthday with his children.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce also made a rare on-stage appearance when Taylor sang the introduction to her song, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Taylor Swift will be performing in Dublin, Ireland, over the next weekend, with Paramore opening for her once again.

