What did Diddy say in 2017 Drink Champs interview? N.O.R.E opens up about viral clip of rapper calling him "Daddy" repeatedly

On Monday, June 30, N.O.R.E. appeared on Charlamagne Tha God's podcast, The Breakfast Club, where Diddy was one of the subjects of their discussion.

In a snippet of the podcast that has been going viral on social media, DJ Envy asked the Superthug rapper if he thought Combs was guilty or not guilty.

The co-hosts then brought up a snippet from an episode of N.O.R.E.'s talk show, Drink Champs, from 2017, which had gone viral on the internet. The interview featured Diddy, Jadakiss, and Fabolous. Per HotNewHipHop, in the viral clip, Combs was seen calling N.O.R.E. "daddy" repeatedly, then adding, "I like when you scrambling and scraping," as the latter attempts to find something.

Sharing the story behind the viral clip, N.O.R.E. said:

"So here's what happened. Me and Fab have a great relationship. Me and Jada have a great relationship. We had the budget to fly around at the time, so we fly to LA... I, like the creative person I thought I was being, I messed up."

The Bloody Money rapper continued to say that he invited Combs on the show to add a unique element, and he agreed.

On the day of the shooting, Fab, Jadakiss, and the Bad Boy Records owner arrived at the venue at the same time. He added,

"Diddy is surprised. A friend of mine, Mr. Lee, was saying a slang, 'Daddy!'... So Diddy got it into his head now. He just keeps saying, 'Daddy, Daddy!'"

N.O.R.E. then added that even he was thrown off by Combs' "scrambling and scraping" comment in the 2017 interview, having no idea what it was about.

The jury's deliberation of Diddy's sex trafficking trial extends to day 2

On the same days N.O.R.E.'s interview with The Breakfast Club was published on YouTube, Combs' trial neared its end, reaching the most critical phase as the case went to the jury for deliberation.

With Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, delivering his closing argument on Friday (June 27), Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the main jury panel on the law for the charges the defendant faces.

According to CNN, the judge listed racketeering conspiracy as the first charge in Diddy’s indictment, which included eight alleged acts like kidnapping, arson, forced labor, prostitution-related transport, bribery, sex trafficking, witness tampering, and drug possession with intent to distribute.

The other four counts against Combs included sex trafficking and transportation of Cassie Ventura and "Jane" respectively.

As the jury was sent to the jury room for deliberation, Combs returned to his holding cell, taking books with him as he awaited their verdict.

After deliberating the case for more than five hours on Monday, the jury sent Judge Subramanian a note, saying they would wrap up at 5 PM and return to court at 9 AM, Tuesday (July 1) for further deliberation.

The panel also raised questions about the distribution of controlled substances. The judge asked the prosecutors and defense attorneys to come up with a response with mutual agreement, which he wants ready by Tuesday morning.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges placed on him in the indictment, could face life imprisonment if the jury hands out a guilty verdict.

