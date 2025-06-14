Charlamagne Tha God claps back at Dame Dash for not focusing on the "positives" when Jay-Z was going through legal trouble

Charlamagne Tha God clapped back at Dame Dash after the latter recently expressed his displeasure at The Breakfast Club's reporting about his ongoing financial issue. This came after the radio show discussed Dash's court-issued order to turn over his assets to settle his over $800K debt during the episode on June 12.

For the unversed, on June 9, Dame Dash was ordered to give up complete ownership of his companies and movie copyrights after he failed to pay the $823,284.71 judgment. The court judgment is related to director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures' lawsuit for defamation and copyright infringement against him in 2022.

During the June 12 episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa reported on the recent ruling regarding the settlement. In the following episode, LoRosa revealed that Dame Dash had contacted her, seemingly irked at the radio show for not focusing on the "positives" in the situation.

"What he did tell me was, 'We should be focused on the positives in situations and not be used to take down our culture, make the real ones look good,'" LoRosa said.

In response, radio host Charlamage Tha God responded that the record executive did not focus on the "positives" when his former business partner Jay-Z faced a s*xual assault allegations lawsuit in December 2024.

"That is interesting. Did he focus on the positives when Jay-Z was going through his situation, when they was coming at Jay-Z? I saw him doing a lot of interviews not focusing on the positives," Charlamagne said.

For context, Dame Dash called Jay-Z "ruthless" and likened the rapper to the Batman villain Penguin during an interview with The Art of Dialogue in December 2024, after a woman sued Jay-Z for allegedly s*xually assaulting her when she was 13. The alleged victim dropped the lawsuit in February 2025.

Jay-Z and Dame Dash had been business partners in the late 90s to early 2000s, co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records with Kareem Biggs in 1994. However, the three went their separate ways in 2004 due to various disagreements.

"He needs to practice what he preaches" — Charlamagne Tha God about Dame Dash

During the June 13 episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa, the senior news producer and co-host of the radio show, stated that she had reached out to Dame Dash for a comment ahead of the episode discussing the judge's ruling.

LoRosa continued that she did a "different due diligence" when it comes to reporting on anything related to Dame Dash, as he would often reach out to her if he had any issues with her reports. She also claimed Dash did not want to talk about the situation, and that his alleged response was, "Don't just be used to take the culture down. Give people their big ups."

Charlamage Tha God responded that Dame Dash needed to "practice what he preaches," continuing:

"I think he needs to practice what he preaches, cos it is interesting that when Jay was going through his legal situation, he definitely took that opportunity to speak on the negative. But he would probably say, 'I was just reporting what was out there. I was just talking about what was out there.' So was you. So were we."

He continued that there was nothing negative about the way The Breakfast Club reported on the story about Dash, adding that LoRosa had simply reported on it and didn't make anything up.

Exploring the judge's verdict

The lawsuit against Dame Dash pertained to the movie Dear Frank. Dash, who had been involved in the movie, was allegedly fired due to his unprofessional conduct on set. According to the lawsuit, Dash purportedly promoted the film under a different title after he had been fired, claiming he made it.

Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures, the director and production house behind Dear Frank, sued the record executive for "alleged copyright infringement and defamation." As per an exclusive report by AllHipHop, Dash lost and was ordered to pay "$705,400 in damages plus $117,884.71 in legal fees and interest."

Dash reportedly failed to pay the amount within the timeframe. On June 9, Judge Robert W. Lehrburger ordered him to surrender his assets to pay off the debt. According to the verdict, Dash and his company, Poppington LLC, were ordered to surrender their businesses: Dash Films Inc., Blakroc LLC, and Bluroc LLC.

He was also ordered to surrender his interest in 1996 Songs LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, and Lebanon Improvements LLC. The copyrights to the movies produced by his company were also seized.

The court has permitted Dash to file an objection to the "federal forfeiture ruling" by June 16. If he fails to do so, his assets would reportedly be auctioned by the U.S. Marshal within 180 days.

Dame Dash's recent financial woes came after he was ordered to surrender his 33.3% stake of Roc-A-Fella to settle his unpaid taxes in November 2024. His forfeited share was purchased by the State of New York for $1 million.

