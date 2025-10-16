What has Drake said about viral fake abs accusations? 6ix9ine claims the rapper has got body enhancement surgery done

Drake has dismissed claims that he got a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) amidst allegations by Tekashi 6ix9ine. The latter accused Drizzy and Gunna of using surgery to get abs and lose weight, respectively.

Ad

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, appeared on DJ Akademiks' recent stream, as shared by No Jumper on Instagram on October 15. During the stream, the host asked Hernandez about how he thinks Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, lost so much weight.

6ix9ine responded:

"I think he got a BBL."

He then asked Akademiks:

"Drake's your favorite rapper right? You know Drake got abs right?"

Ad

Trending

DJ Akademiks, however, snubbed claims that Drizzy might have gotten surgery to get abs.

Drake, meanwhile, appeared on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast on September 2 this year. This came just a few months after a picture of him showing his well-defined abs went viral, with many accusing him of cosmetic surgery. When Althoff asked about it, the rapper answered:

"People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?"

Ad

He explained that he did edit the picture, saying:

"I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it. I think I hit it too hard. They don't look like that."

Metro Boomin had also released a diss track on May 5, 2024, titled BBL Drizzy, accusing the rapper of undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Ad

Also Read: What happened between Bhad Bhabie and 6ix9ine? Feud explored as rappers exchange heated messages on social media

Gunna's previous response about weight loss surfaces amidst 6ix9ine's allegations

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Six (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with XXL Magazine, published on April 15, 2024, Gunna opened up about his life after prison, including weight loss. The rapper was arrested in 2022 with his YSL colleagues, including Young Thug, regarding the racketeering case against the label. However, he took a plea deal and was released back then.

Ad

Since being released, Gunna has lost plenty of weight. When asked how he did it, the rapper answered:

"Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out."

Ad

"Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out," he added.

Gunna also released his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, on August 8, 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, while he laid the BBL allegations on Gunna, 6ix9ine appeared to defend him in a new diss track against Young Thug titled Fax. It was released on October 14, and in it, 6ix9ine slams Thug for calling Gunna a rat. He points to the snitching allegations against Thug after he mentioned Pewee Roscoe during an interrogation during his time in jail.

Also Read: “Didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat”- 6ix9ine reacts to Young Thug’s new leaked track ‘Closing Arguments’

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More