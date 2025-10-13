What happened between Bhad Bhabie and 6ix9ine? Feud explored as rappers exchange heated messages on social media

Bhad Bhabie and Tekashi 6ix9ine had a little social media exchange recently, amidst their ongoing beef that began around 2018. It came after Bhabie responded to allegations made by the rapper against her in September this year.
The two artists have often taken digs against each other in interviews. In an appearance on Vlad TV on September 20, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, said about Bhabie:
“Look everybody f*cked… Listen, apart from Trippie Redd, ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’, All these rappers f*cked Bhad Bhabie while she was underage.”
“But you know what, no, we like them, they can f*ck kids. They can f*ck kids, just don’t say nothing.”
Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, responded to these comments via a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). As caught by AJ Akademiks on Instagram, she wrote on October 11:
“Who selling rat traps, 69 stop mentioning me.”
Hernandez responded to DJ Akademiks' post on Instagram on Sunday, October 12, writing:
"I heard doméstic violence victims is at a all time high"
This comment is in reference to Bhabie's previous accusation of abuse against Le Vaughn. Notably, 6ix9ine himself admitted to domestic abuse for seven years in 2019 in a plea deal during the trial against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.
His ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina, had accused the rapper of allegedly beating her for seven years, saying:
"I could barely open my eyes."
Hernandez admitted this claim while taking a cooperation deal in the racketeering trial.
When Bhad Bhabie slammed 6ix9ine and claimed that he's known only because of Trippie Redd
Bhabie has taken digs at Hernandez multiple times and continued to do so in an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles, released on May 2, 2018. When asked about her past criticism against the rapper and if she felt the same way, Bhad Bhabie said:
"Hey, I mean it's not that I don't like the records. I mean, I like 'Kooda.' 'Kooda's a cool song but it's like, man, you talk the most shit, bro. Trippie Redd made you. I don't wanna hear none of that bullsh*t . . . I'll argue you about this all day."
Bhabie continued to suggest that the rapper is only known because of Trippie Redd, adding:
"Nobody ever heard of Tekashi 6ix9nine—whatever the f*ck you wanna call him, rainbow-headed a*s b*tch, I don't give a f*ck whatever you wanna call him—until ['Poles 1469'] came out, the song by him and Trippie Redd. And people still didn't know who he was! People were making edits of the song without him, calling it the better version."
"You would have been nobody . . . Tekashi sucks, period," she added.
Trippie Redd and 6ix9ine collaborated on the song, Poles 1469, which was released on April 27, 2017. However, the two rappers have also been beefing for years now. He also accused Redd of allegedly sleeping with Bhabie in his aforementioned interview with Vlad TV.
