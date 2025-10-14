What ethnicity is Dua Lipa? Singer celebrates passing her GCSE Spanish exam

Dua Lipa announced on Monday, October 13, that she has passed her GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) Spanish exam. She posted an Instagram story with her certificate and also thanked her teacher.
Lipa has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. While she was born in London, she holds citizenship of three countries - Britain, Kosovo, and Albania. The singer-songwriter was born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa.
Her parents left Kosovo in 1992 due to the tensions in the country for Britain. Dua Lipa was born in London in 1995. The family moved back to Kosovo when she was 11 after the country gained independence. However, she wanted to pursue music and returned to London when she was 15 and stayed with a friend of the family.
Dua has since gone on to become a global superstar and won three Grammy Awards, among numerous other honors. On Monday, October 13, she announced that she had graduated in her GCSE Spanish classes. She shared a picture of a video call of herself with the certificate in her hand with her teacher. She wrote:
"Also just graduated this morning in my GCSE Spanish. Love youuuu @Ecatyvillanuevamatar. the best teacher!!!!!"
The Levitating singer shared an image of an AQA Spanish book by Oxford and wrote:
"next next next!!!!!!"
When Dua Lipa opened up about moving back to Kosovo when she was 11
Dua Lipa was born in 1995 in London, but after Kosovo's independence in 2008, her family decided to return to the country. The singer-songwriter was in school in Britain and would speak in English in school and Albanian at home. It was a major change for her, and she spoke about it in an interview with NPR, published on April 28, 2022.
Lipa said:
"I was really excited about it ... Albanian was my first language, I spoke it at home, and then English was something I did in school and I spoke with my friends. It was just a very interesting and exciting period of my life. I was also really excited at the idea that people wouldn't find my name Dua as weird as they did in London."
"It was different obstacles to overcome – learning chemistry and science and maths in a completely different language. Having assignments in Albanian is a lot harder than just speaking it at home. It took me a really long time to find my feet there. It's interesting going into that at 11 years old, but I think I wouldn't change it for the world because it really helped me become who I am," she added.
When she turned 15, Dua Lipa moved back to London. She said that she told her parents she wanted to move back to complete her GCSE, so she could attend college in London.
However, she was more interested in building a music career. She had started doing music in Kosovo itself, but wanted to learn and grow further. She said that "I needed to be in London to make my dream a reality."
