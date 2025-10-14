What ethnicity is Dua Lipa? Singer celebrates passing her GCSE Spanish exam

Dua Lipa announced on Monday, October 13, that she has passed her GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) Spanish exam. She posted an Instagram story with her certificate and also thanked her teacher.

Ad

Lipa has become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. While she was born in London, she holds citizenship of three countries - Britain, Kosovo, and Albania. The singer-songwriter was born to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa.

Her parents left Kosovo in 1992 due to the tensions in the country for Britain. Dua Lipa was born in London in 1995. The family moved back to Kosovo when she was 11 after the country gained independence. However, she wanted to pursue music and returned to London when she was 15 and stayed with a friend of the family.

Ad

Trending

Dua has since gone on to become a global superstar and won three Grammy Awards, among numerous other honors. On Monday, October 13, she announced that she had graduated in her GCSE Spanish classes. She shared a picture of a video call of herself with the certificate in her hand with her teacher. She wrote:

"Also just graduated this morning in my GCSE Spanish. Love youuuu @Ecatyvillanuevamatar. the best teacher!!!!!"

Ad

The Levitating singer shared an image of an AQA Spanish book by Oxford and wrote:

"next next next!!!!!!"

Dua Lipa's Instagram stories (Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Also Read: "How does she pay taxes then?" - Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships after being granted Kosovan citizenship confuses the internet

Ad

When Dua Lipa opened up about moving back to Kosovo when she was 11

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Dua Lipa was born in 1995 in London, but after Kosovo's independence in 2008, her family decided to return to the country. The singer-songwriter was in school in Britain and would speak in English in school and Albanian at home. It was a major change for her, and she spoke about it in an interview with NPR, published on April 28, 2022.

Ad

Lipa said:

"I was really excited about it ... Albanian was my first language, I spoke it at home, and then English was something I did in school and I spoke with my friends. It was just a very interesting and exciting period of my life. I was also really excited at the idea that people wouldn't find my name Dua as weird as they did in London."

Ad

"It was different obstacles to overcome – learning chemistry and science and maths in a completely different language. Having assignments in Albanian is a lot harder than just speaking it at home. It took me a really long time to find my feet there. It's interesting going into that at 11 years old, but I think I wouldn't change it for the world because it really helped me become who I am," she added.

Ad

When she turned 15, Dua Lipa moved back to London. She said that she told her parents she wanted to move back to complete her GCSE, so she could attend college in London.

However, she was more interested in building a music career. She had started doing music in Kosovo itself, but wanted to learn and grow further. She said that "I needed to be in London to make my dream a reality."

Ad

Also Read: "OMG THIS SH*T IS SO UGLY": Internet reacts after Dua Lipa posts video with iPhone 17 Pro hours after Apple's viral launch event

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More