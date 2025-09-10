"OMG THIS SH*T IS SO UGLY": Internet reacts after Dua Lipa posts video with iPhone 17 Pro hours after Apple's viral launch event

Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently contributed to the “Shot on iPhone” campaign for the tech giant Apple. On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Apple launched new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods during the company’s biggest launch event of the year.While the Tim Cook-led company debuted its iPhone 17 series featuring the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Dua Lipa got to experience the new models in advance. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer shared an Instagram video post that was reportedly shot on the latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the company enlisted Dua Lipa and her Radical Optimism Tour to test their newest gadgets, the X account Pop Base shared an image of the Levitating singer taking her self-portrait in the mirror with an iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange color.“Dua Lipa using the orange iPhone 17 Pro,” captioned Pop Base.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKDua Lipa using the orange iPhone 17 Pro.When Pop Base reported that Dua captured her Radical Optimism Tour on the new iPhone, netizens were quick to react. An X user commented on the post and expressed their dislike towards the iPhone 17 Pro.“OMG THIS SH*T IS SO UGLY.”DAVINCHI (evm/acc) @vinchixxLINK@PopBase OMG THIS SHIT IS SO UGLY 😭😭😭😭While the new iPhones will not be available to buy until September 19, 2025, a Twitter user was shocked to see Dua Lipa clicking a mirror shot with an iPhone 17 Pro. Some people also disapproved of the design and commented:Samuel @SamuelErzLINK@PopBase How does she have it already…SZⱯSOOMF @onikascoochiesLINK@PopBase The phone is apples ugliest everwil🪷⁴ @povwilLINK@PopBase gurl it’s not flexing coz it’s ugly 😭However, fans of the Physical singer and the tech company praised the collaboration.MemeMerica @MericaMeme19362LINK@PopBase Spotting Dua Lipa with the new orange iPhone 17 Pro — style meets tech. 🍊📱 #iPhone17Pro #DuaLipafabi @elishfavorrLINK@PopBase queens always have the best firstᜰ @richxiesolLINK@PopBase Already? 😭😭😭😭😭 must be niceApple collaborates with Dua Lipa for iPhone 17 seriesAccording to AdAge, Apple rolled out its new campaign with the Houdini artist, timed to the big debut event on Tuesday. While the newest models are yet to arrive in customers' hands, the footage posted on Instagram, featuring Dua Lipa, offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Chicago shows.Shot on the new models, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, the video captured the singer from waking up to her performances in front of the crowd. The campaign also reportedly teased dual capture, telephoto zoom, wide-angle framing, and more tricks of the new pocket-sized models.iPhone 17 Pro displayed at Apple news event (Image via Getty)According to CNBC, the iPhone 17 Pro will use aluminum as its case material. While the entry-level iPhone 17 is priced $799, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro got a price bump with a starting price of $1,099. iPhone 17 reportedly got an improvement in its display with a higher refresh rate, camera, and a slightly larger screen.Meanwhile, besides launching its regular models, Apple also introduced the world to its newest iPhone 17 Air. The device is based on a new titanium body and is thinner and lighter than other devices. According to CNBC, it’s the first major new design by Apple since the company launched its iPhone X in 2017. The phone starts at $999.The American tech giant will bring its iPhone 17 series out on store shelves and ship to homes on September 19. This campaign with Dua also reportedly marks the first time that two iPhones have been used for a single project.