"How does she pay taxes then?" - Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships after being granted Kosovan citizenship confuses the internet

Dua Lipa was recently granted Kosovan citizenship by President Vjosa Osmani on August 1, 2025, as reported by The Independent. Currently, the singer holds three citizenships, wherein she is a citizen of the U.K. and was granted Albanian citizenship in 2022 for promoting the country through her music.Born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Dua lived in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, from the age of 11 after following her parents' return to the region after Kosovo gained independence.Shortly after news of Dua's tri-citizenship went viral, netizens took to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user posed a question, tweeting:&quot;How does she pay taxes then?&quot;REY @AOTY2024LINKHow does she pay taxes then?&quot;What country passport Dua Lipa use ? British or Albanian ?&quot; an X user commented &quot;just traveling was not enough for her she needed to collect citizenships&quot; another X user mentioned &quot;She’s collecting citizenships from every country 😭&quot; an internet user stated&quot;Citizenship means being loyal to ONE country. You can't be loyal to more then one at the same time.&quot; another internet user saidAdditionally, fans of the No Lies singer praised her for holding citizenship from three countries, dubbing her &quot;an international icon&quot;:&quot;Three passports? She’s literally an international icon now! 🌍&quot; an X user tweeted&quot;dua really said international superstar and meant it😭 &quot;a netizen remarked&quot;That’s impressive — she’s literally a citizen of the stage and the world now.&quot; another netizen expressed Dua Lipa's path to Kosovan citizenship; being named an ambassador, roots of the Sunny Hill festival, and moreDua Lipa's Kosovo citizenship follows the singer's performance at the Sunny Hill festival on August 1, 2025, where she performed the track Era in Albanian with her father, Dukagjin Lipa. Dua and her father founded the Sunny Hill Festival in 2018 to “change the rhetoric of what people think about Kosovo and it being war-torn.”The Levitating singer took to X on August 1, 2025, to share that watching the Sunny Hill festival come to life in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, was &quot;beyond anything I could’ve dreamed of.&quot;&quot;Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it’s hard to put into words what it means. Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa was a moment I’ll never forget.&quot; Dua reflectedAdditionally, before being granted the Kosovan citizenship, Dua was named the honorary ambassador of the landlocked country in August 2022. At the time, the singer took to Instagram, dubbing the ambassadorship &quot;an honour and a privilege&quot;, allowing her to represent her country globally.She expressed her feelings toward the youth of Kosovo, stating that they deserve the &quot;right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big.”In the X post announcing Dua Lipa's Kosovan citizenship, President Vjosa Osmani wrote that the country and the singer have always been inseparable, adding:&quot;From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace. She’s pushed boundaries, made history, and reminded the world that greatness begins with knowing who you are and where you come from.&quot;Additionally, Dua reflected on the Kosovan citizenship via a statement reported by NME, where she said that it felt like her &quot;two sides are now one.&quot; The singer also said that the citizenship completes the duality she always had within, adding that the honor meant a lot to her and her family.In other news, Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner via an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.