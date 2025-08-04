  • home icon
  • Music
  • "How does she pay taxes then?" - Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships after being granted Kosovan citizenship confuses the internet

"How does she pay taxes then?" - Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships after being granted Kosovan citizenship confuses the internet

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:28 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Dua Lipa holding 3 citizenships (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa was recently granted Kosovan citizenship by President Vjosa Osmani on August 1, 2025, as reported by The Independent. Currently, the singer holds three citizenships, wherein she is a citizen of the U.K. and was granted Albanian citizenship in 2022 for promoting the country through her music.

Ad

Born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Dua lived in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, from the age of 11 after following her parents' return to the region after Kosovo gained independence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shortly after news of Dua's tri-citizenship went viral, netizens took to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user posed a question, tweeting:

"How does she pay taxes then?"
Ad
"What country passport Dua Lipa use ? British or Albanian ?" an X user commented
"just traveling was not enough for her she needed to collect citizenships" another X user mentioned
"She’s collecting citizenships from every country 😭" an internet user stated
"Citizenship means being loyal to ONE country. You can't be loyal to more then one at the same time." another internet user said
Ad

Additionally, fans of the No Lies singer praised her for holding citizenship from three countries, dubbing her "an international icon":

"Three passports? She’s literally an international icon now! 🌍" an X user tweeted
"dua really said international superstar and meant it😭 "a netizen remarked
"That’s impressive — she’s literally a citizen of the stage and the world now." another netizen expressed
Ad

Dua Lipa's path to Kosovan citizenship; being named an ambassador, roots of the Sunny Hill festival, and more

Dua Lipa's Kosovo citizenship follows the singer's performance at the Sunny Hill festival on August 1, 2025, where she performed the track Era in Albanian with her father, Dukagjin Lipa. Dua and her father founded the Sunny Hill Festival in 2018 to “change the rhetoric of what people think about Kosovo and it being war-torn.”

Ad

The Levitating singer took to X on August 1, 2025, to share that watching the Sunny Hill festival come to life in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina, was "beyond anything I could’ve dreamed of."

"Sharing this night with you all, in the city that shaped me, surrounded by so much energy, joy, and pride… it’s hard to put into words what it means. Performing for you, and sharing the stage with my dad @dukagjinlipa was a moment I’ll never forget." Dua reflected
Ad

Additionally, before being granted the Kosovan citizenship, Dua was named the honorary ambassador of the landlocked country in August 2022.

At the time, the singer took to Instagram, dubbing the ambassadorship "an honour and a privilege", allowing her to represent her country globally.

She expressed her feelings toward the youth of Kosovo, stating that they deserve the "right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big.”

Ad

In the X post announcing Dua Lipa's Kosovan citizenship, President Vjosa Osmani wrote that the country and the singer have always been inseparable, adding:

"From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace. She’s pushed boundaries, made history, and reminded the world that greatness begins with knowing who you are and where you come from."
Ad

Additionally, Dua reflected on the Kosovan citizenship via a statement reported by NME, where she said that it felt like her "two sides are now one."

The singer also said that the citizenship completes the duality she always had within, adding that the honor meant a lot to her and her family.

In other news, Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner via an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications