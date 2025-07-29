"More than Taylor Swift too"—Internet reacts as Dua Lipa becomes the first female artist to have two albums with 14B+ streams each on Spotify

Dua Lipa has now become the first female artist in history to have two albums with over 14 billion views each on Spotify, beating Taylor Swift, Avicii, SZA, and others. She also became the second artist overall to achieve this feat, eclipsed only by The Weeknd for his songs Starboy and After Hours.The two blockbuster albums that helped Dua Lipa bag the record are Future Nostalgia and her self-titled debut EP. The Levitating singer released her self-titled debut album in 2017 via Warner Bros. Records. It featured a mix of R&amp;B, electropop, and dance-pop with a guest appearance from Miguel and vocals from Coldplay's Chris Martin. The album helped Dua win a Grammy for Best New Artist.Future Nostalgia is Dua Lipa's second studio album and was released via Warner Records in 2020. The album peaked at the top of the UK Albums Chart for four non-consecutive weeks and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. However, Dua Lipa ended up winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.Fans of the 29-year-old singer took to X to praise her after news of her record-breaking streaming numbers went viral. Among them, @NighthawkTradez claimed that she did better than Taylor Swift. &quot;More than Taylor Swift too,&quot; the fan wrote. As per Kworb.com, Dua Lipa's streaming numbers are better than Taylor Swift's, as her work doesn't feature in the top 10 highest-streamed albums on Spotify. Swift's Lover is her top-streaming Spotify album with over 13B streams and ranks #11. Fans on X congratulated Dua for her streaming numbers, as others said that this was what happened since she was &quot;unproblematic&quot; and stayed &quot;travelling the globe.&quot; Some fans also called her a &quot;pop queen,&quot; a sentiment, many others agreed with. &quot;Congratulations to the Queen!! Here’s to 14 billion more!! 🥂 She’s stunning in that photo!&quot; commented a netizen.&quot;You see this is what happens when you’re unproblematic and stay travelling the globe!&quot; raved another on X.&quot;Dua just made history first female artist with 2 albums over 14B streams on Spotify. Pop queen behavior...&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;At this point, she needs a Spotify equity stake,&quot; raved another.&quot;Dual Lipa!!! that's pretty wild, lots of big artists are just getting their first billion streams,&quot; a user claimed.&quot;Dua really said “records? I stream those for breakfast” 😮‍🔥 14B twice?? first female artist to ever do it. who else got both albums on loop right now?&quot; another commented.However, there were some fans who noted that &quot;things like this just don't mean anything anymore,&quot; claiming that they had never heard a single song by Dua Lipa.&quot;Every time ppl doubt her, she just breaks another record, truly the queen of pop!&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I’ve heard like 2 songs ever. The internet makes people think they’re way more popular than they really are,&quot; argued another.&quot;And I’ve never heard a single song. Things like this just don’t mean anything anymore,&quot; another user commented.Read More: &quot;She is our peoples princess&quot; — Internet reacts to Adam Sandler saying Taylor Swift is “ridiculously nice”&quot;ARIANATORS WILL BE SUPPORTING&quot; — Internet reacts to Demi Lovato announcing new single &quot;Fast&quot; releasing August 1Dua Lipa recently shared intimate polaroids with beau Callum TurnerCelebrity Sightings In New York City - May 5, 2025 - Source: Getty (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share polaroids with her fiancé, Callum Turner, on Monday, July 28, 2025. The Instagram post featured several photos and clips of the couple's lovey-dovey moments. &quot;ABSOLUTELY MAD FOR IT,&quot; the caption read. The Levitating singer recently confirmed her engagement with the Queen and Country actor in a cover story for British Vogue. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDua Lipa spoke about her relationship with Callum Turner during her interview for British Vogue on July 12, 2025. After announcing to the world that they were engaged, she elaborated on her decision to &quot;grow old together&quot; with Turner.“It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling,&quot; she explained.The 29-year-old also revealed that Turner got a custom-made ring to mark their engagement after consulting her sister, Rina. She added that she was &quot;obsessed with it,&quot; stating that it was &quot;so me.&quot;“It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” the singer said. Papparazzi started linking them for the first time last January, when Lipa attended the after-party for the Callum Turner-starrer, Masters of the Air. During the interview with Vogue, Lipa revealed that she first met Turner at London's The River Cafe after being introduced by co-founder Ruth Rogers.She saw him again at her friend's house in Los Angeles a year later. The singer revealed that the two bonded over their bibliophilic habits, as they were both reading Hernan Diaz's Trust at that time.Read More: &quot;IT COUPLE OF OUR GENERATION&quot; — Fans react to Dua Lipa sharing PDA-filled polaroids with her fiancée Callum TurnerMiley Cyrus says Dua Lipa should have been on 'Endless Summer Vacation' instead of 'Plastic Hearts'