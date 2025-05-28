What happened between Ab-Soul and DJ Akademiks? Heated online exchange explained

DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, responded to rapper Ab-Soul's diss track on May 27, 2025. According to HotNewHipHop's May 23, 2025 report, Ab-Soul, Joey Badass, and Big Sean released a Red Bull Freestyle on May 13.

In the cypher, Joey dissed fellow rapper Ray Vaughn and other West Coast rappers. On May 27, Ab-Soul released an untitled track, this time rapping that he would "slap" the internet personality, as DJ Akademiks proclaimed Joey Badass as the winner.

The same day, DJ Akademiks tweeted and told the rapper that he hadn't slapped anyone yet and, unlike the late Nipsey Hussle, he wouldn't get a funeral after he passed.

DJ Akademiks responds to the rapper's diss. (Image via X/@Akademiks)

As per Baller Alert's May 27, 2025, report, after tweeting, the internet personality went live on Twitch and verbally attacked the rapper. DJ Akademiks slammed him, saying that if he tried to slap him, he would be his "last day on Earth." Then he told the rapper to stop getting involved with people who did nothing to him.

"You try to slap me, it's your last day on Earth... Stop rapping about doing s*** to people who ain't talking about doing s*** to you," he stated.

Ab-Soul has not responded to DJ Akademiks.

Ab-Soul discusses rap battles and diss tracks

Ab-Soul at the celebration for IDK's Birthday and the release of F65 with Dave Chappelle. - (Image via Getty)

After the release of the Red Bull Spiral freestyle cypher on May 13, 2025. Ab-Soul gave an interview with Vibe on May 18. The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, stated that he and Joey Badass are close in real life. Calling hip-hop a "competitive sport," he said that he keeps the rap battles healthy.

"Me and Joey are really close, obviously. And so, we had to let the world know that we are just keeping it on wax. Hip-Hop is competitive, it's a sport. It's real healthy, but it's not, it doesn't have to be disrespectful or dangerous or anything like that. We can get busy and still shake hands," the rapper stated.

He told the media outlet that he doesn't actively try to make friends and doesn't look for love. The rapper then compared the diss tracks and rap battles to fighting with siblings. He stated that even after "fighting" with other rappers, he treats them with love.

"I don't walk around trying to make friends. I don't walk around trying to find love. You know what I'm saying? That got to happen organically, and it's a privilege when it does. You've got to cherish it. I don't know if you got brothers or sisters. Like you done fought with your brothers or sisters too, right? But y'all still love each other too, right?" He stated.

The rapper's last studio album, Soul Burger, was released on November 8, 2024. It featured rappers like Blxst, Doechii, JasonMartin, JID, Lupe Fiasco, Punch, Ty Dolla Sign, Vince Staples, Asia Holiday, Fresh, Kamm Carson, Notorious N.I.Q., and Thirsty P.

