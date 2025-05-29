What happened to Caleb Followill? Kings of Leon cancel upcoming U.K. & European shows following the frontman’s “freak accident” 

Kings of Leon have canceled their upcoming U.K. and European shows due to frontman Caleb Followill's injury. The lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist suffered a 'freak accident' and had to undergo surgery.

He reportedly injured his heel while playing with his kids and will be out of action for a minimum of eight weeks.

Their tour was set to start on June 29, and they were set to perform in various cities. However, it has now been put on hold, with rescheduled dates unclear as of now. In a video message posted on his Instagram account on May 27, Followill announced (via Billboard):

“Hello to everyone out there, especially our European fans who are coming to see us this summer. Unfortunately I regret to inform you that those shows will have to be cancelled due to a freak accident that happened the other day. I broke my foot pretty bad playing with my kids.

“It’s pretty gnarly and I’ll spare all the details. But we’re fortunate enough to have some great doctors here in Nashville that gave me emergency surgery. I’m on the mend, but they told me that I can’t be on my feet, travelling, or anything for the next eight weeks or so. That’s a big bummer.”

Kings of Leon were set to perform at the Blackweir Live series in Cardiff, Wales, on June 29. They would've then moved to the Lytham Festival in Lytham, England. The likes of Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette are also scheduled to perform at the latter.

The band also had shows scheduled at Southsea’s Victorious Festival, Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, and Belgium’s Rock Werchter.

Kings of Leon to work on new music after Caleb Followill's accident

Portrait Of Kings Of Leon (Image Source: Getty)

While their tour has now been canceled, Kings of Leon will work on new music and other projects during this time. Caleb Followill further said in his message that they have a lot of things planned and hope to release some music soon as well.

Sharing his excitement about the new projects, he said (via Billboard):

"We were so excited, we’ve been preparing for this tour for a long time… We’ve been in the studio recording, we have a bunch of new songs, we were going to debut a few of them on this run. We had a lot of exciting things planned and now we’re going to have to pivot and find a new way to continue the work that we’ve started.”

“I’m very excited for when we do get to show you the stuff we’re doing, and in the meantime we’re going to do whatever work we can while I have these limitations. Exciting stuff is coming, I know this isn’t the message anyone wants to hear. It’s certainly not the message I want to be sending, but it’s going to be all right. Hopefully, we will see you all soon.”

The band also released a statement where they announced the cancellation of their shows. They also revealed that Caleb has undergone emergency surgery and will take time off to recover.

As per Billboard, Kings of Leon are expected to return to the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for Zach Bryan's show on July 18, 2025. It's unclear if Caleb Followill will join them for the show.

