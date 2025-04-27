What happened to Jiggly Caliente? Drag Race star dies aged 44 following leg amputation

Jiggly Caliente, a Filipino-American drag performer and TV celebrity, passed away on April 27, 2025, following a battle with a serious infection that led to an amputation, according to a statement shared on social media. Bianca Castro, better known as Jiggly Caliente, was a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race.

According to her family, she died after having most of her right leg amputated. The official statement, which was posted on Caliente's Instagram account on the same day, read:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

According to her family's statement, Caliente changed the lives of numerous people through her activism, talent, and sincere relationships with her global fan base. Her family characterised her as "a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy."

The statement further read:

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Jiggly Caliente allegedly passed away from a severe infection

On April 24, 2025, Caliente's family confirmed via Instagram that she had experienced a "serious health setback" over the last month and that she had to have her right leg amputated due to a viral infection.

"The family of Bianca Castro, known to many as the beloved drag performer Jiggly Caliente, is heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback. Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg," the statement read.

Additionally, they further announced that Caliente would no longer be judging the next season of RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines or making any public appearances.

Bianca Castro-Arabejo was born in San Pedro, Laguna, Philippines, on November 29, 1980. In 1991, at age ten, she immigrated to the United States with her mother and brother and settled in Sunnyside, Queens, New York City. Her initial drag name was Jiggly Puff, inspired by the Pokémon Jigglypuff.

She gained popularity in 2011 by competing in season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race, finishing in eighth place. Jiggly Caliente made an appearance outside of Drag Race during the opening of the 2012 NewNowNext Awards.

Shen kickstarted her acting career in 2015, appearing as a store owner in the Broad City season two finale. She also appeared in Miley Cyrus' 2015 VMA performance alongside 30 other drag queens.

Later, in 2016, she came out as transgender. Jiggly Caliente starred in a Playing House season finale in 2017 alongside Katya, Detox, and fellow Drag Race competitor Bob the Drag Queen. She joined the music video for Yet Another Dig by Alaska and Bob the Drag Queen as a backing vocalist.

She landed a role as Veronica in the sixth and eighth episodes of the TV series Pose's first season, later confirming she would return for its second season.

In 2021, she was part of season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and took on a judging role for Drag Race Philippines.

Further details about Jiggly Caliente's funeral are yet to be announced.

