RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente exits Drag Race Philippines after leg amputation

Judge Jiggly Caliente, the first season judge of Drag Race Philippines and one of the winners of RuPaul's Drag Race, will not be returning as a judge for the coming season, after a big health setback.

A family announcement titled "Private Statement from the Family of Bianca Castro (Jiggly Caliente)" was posted on their social media on April 24 in 2025, stating that Jiggly, or Bianca Castro, was admitted to the hospital due to a life-threatening infection and the resulting impairment of most of her right leg.

From that announcement, it was confirmed that due to the above conditions, Jiggly will not be able to join RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines season 4 and will avoid participating in any public events for the "foreseeable future." Recovery will be a long road for her, and her family has requested privacy.

They encouraged her community and fans to send her "words of hope and love" on her social media pages. Bianca’s family and drag house also expressed appreciation for the support they have received.

In their official statement, the family of Jiggly Caliente described the sequence of events, stating that over the past month she had experienced a "serious health setback."

"Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg." the statement read.

Because of this, Jiggly will be taking a break from her position as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines. The family added that her recovery would take more time,

"Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future," they further added.

They also talked about how this private time is necessary for Bianca, and her fans were encouraged to reach out with words of encouragement. RuPaul's Drag Race star Bianca's family and drag house shared that they are "deeply grateful," to everyone who continues to offer support, strength, and prayers.

Throughout her career, Jiggly has often spoken about the strong support she received from her drag family and the LGBTQ+ community. As she focuses on healing, their messages and encouragement are expected to be an important part of her recovery journey.

Jiggly Caliente’s career beyond RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jiggly Caliente made her debut on RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 and later returned to the competition for All Stars 6. She also transitioned into acting, scoring a role in FX's Pose and appearing in a Saturday Night Live sketch in 2018. During her exit interview for All Stars 6, she expressed a hope for furthering her career in acting.

"I want to earn my place as an actress in this industry, so if I have to audition my way, I'll continue to do that. If it's a call, sure. I won't turn that down, but I want to earn it. I want to be known as a legitimate actress," she shared.

Jiggly became a permanent judge when Drag Star Philliphines first debuted in 2022, even sitting through all three seasons. With this being the fourth season of the show, Jiggly's absence will bring about a huge change. However, her announcement by the family once again reminded the fans that their positivity and support could lead a long way in the healing.

RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines, including the first three seasons featuring Jiggly Caliente as a judge, is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

