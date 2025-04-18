RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale: Streaming platforms explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, which premiered on January 3, 2025, is preparing to crown its winner and conclude the season on Friday, April 18. After outperforming contenders, surviving eliminations, and overcoming challenging tasks, four queens are in the finale, ready to compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

Besides the title, the victor will receive a $200,000 cash prize. The finale will also feature EGOT-winning celebrity Liza Minnelli, who will be presented with the annual Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award by host RuPaul.

The finale will be released on MTV at 8 pm ET. However, if fans cannot access MTV or MTV.com through a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, they can watch the RuPaul's Drag Race finale on various other platforms, some of which even come with free trials.

Philo, Amazon Prime Video, and DirecTV Stream are some of the many streaming platforms available for viewers to see who among Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, or Lexi Love walks away with the winner's title.

RuPaul's Drag Race streaming platforms and subscription plans explored

1) Philo

After running for 16 episodes, RuPaul's Drag Race has reached its closing chapter with the finale airing on April 18. Fans of the reality show can stream the finale on Philo, which offers a free trial and over 70 live TV channels for its users to stream online, including a live feed of MTV.

Viewers can use the 7-day free trial to livestream RuPaul's Drag Race online. However, once the free trial ends, users can continue exploring the platform with a $28 monthly subscription. Philo also offers premium add-on channels like Starz and Epix, which users can use by paying $9 and $6 a month, respectively, after the initial free trials.

2) DirecTV Stream

Another platform available to stream the finale is DirecTV Stream. It is a live television streaming service, which includes MTV in its plans. After testing the platform using its free plan, users can upgrade to DirecTV Stream packages, which come at various prices and with different offerings.

The most popular package is priced at $119.99 monthly and is called DirecTV ULTIMATE. The price, however, is calculated excluding taxes and fees. It can amount to $152.98 per month, including a required fee. Add-on channels like Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+, and Cinemax are also available for the first three months.

The other packages are ENTERTAINMENT, which provides 90+ channels and costs $84.99 a month, CHOICE, priced at 89.99 per month, and PREMIER, costing 164.99 a month. MTV, a part of their offerings, can be streamed to watch the RuPaul's Drag Race finale.

3) Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios

RuPaul's Drag Race enthusiasts can use Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Verizon Fios to watch the finale, as their plans also offer MTV.

Hulu + Live TV is available (with ads) for $82.99/month after a three-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sling TV's Entertainment Extra add-on package offers MTV and costs $6/month. Their main packages include Sling Orange ($46/month), Sling Blue ($46/month), and Sling Orange + Blue ($61/month).

Verizon Fios also offers packages at various rates ($139/month, $119/month, $95/month, and more) that users can pick to stream the finale of season 17.

4) Prime Video and Paramount+

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+. They can also be purchased on Amazon Prime. While Paramount+ Essential costs $7.99/month and $59.99/year, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $12.99/month and $119.99/year. However, users are offered a free trial before making a purchase.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 will release on April 11, 2025, and stream on Paramount+.

