Who became America’s Next Drag Superstar in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 released its finale on MTV on April 18, 2025. Episode 18 featured the top four contestants as they competed in their final runway and lip sync battle to get a chance at winning the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and the $200,000 grand prize.

The finalists—Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star—began the episode walking alongside returning queens as everyone showcased their runway looks. They were then asked to perform their original performance while integrating their vocals. Jewels and Onya finished the challenge at the top and were advanced to the lip sync round, where they had to face off performing Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.

While Jewels managed to impress the judges with her outfit reveal, Onya's red pantsuit and stage confidence helped her stand out. Ultimately, RuPaul deemed Onya Curve the winner of season 17.

For the uninitiated, RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley returned to the judging panel, with singer and actress Liza Minnelli as the special guest.

How did Onya Nurve win RuPaul's Drag Race season 17?

Onya Nurve had been a leading competitor from the beginning of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17, even securing four maxi challenge wins because of her versatility.

The finale began with a parade featuring all the returning queens, accompanied by the top four contestants, each showcasing their last runway look for the season. Onya donned an animal-print rhinestone ensemble.

Season 17 finalists were then asked to present original track performances featuring their own vocals. This was a new addition to the RuPaul's Drag Race finale format and allowed the remaining queens to express themselves better while elevating their artistry.

“This one’s for every queen who’s ever been told to tone it down — I turned it up instead,” Onya said, introducing her song.

Onya stood out with her solo act that featured a choreo-heavy anthem about how it "do take Nurve." Judge Michelle Visage commended her “attitude” and “sass,” while choreographer Jamal Sims highlighted her "it factor."

During a one-on-one chat with RuPaul, Onya shared that her signature slow runway walk was a deliberate choice — a symbolic gesture representing how far she had come on RuPaul's Drag Race and a reminder that every moment was worth savoring.

“I am a perfect representation of what the crown should be,” she declared.

After the rest of the performances, RuPaul selected Onya and Jewels Sparkles as the final two. The duo then competed in a lip sync, where they were asked to showcase the energy of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.

For the face off, Onya entered in a glittering red pantsuit and executed every beat with her flair. Meanwhile, Jewels stunned the audience with a black ensemble inspired by the Three Musketeers.

While Jewels posed a challenge with her dramatic outfit reveals and her comedic timing, Onya’s total stage presence tipped the results in her favor.

Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind came in to pass the crown and scepter to Onya Nurve, officially crowning her as the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episodes are available on MTV.

