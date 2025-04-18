RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale: Red carpet looks explored

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale is all set to release on April 18. It will cover the final showdown between the four finalists, Sam Star, Onya Nurve, Lexi Love, and Jewels Sparkles, as they compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

Ad

Apart from these four queens, the RuPaul's Drag Race finale carpet will be graced by the 10 eliminated queens, the judges, and some guest queens from the previous seasons. The red carpet is blue this time because of the season's splashy theme. Lisa Minelli, the coveted singer, actor, and dancer, is also to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on the finale episode.

Ahead of the awaited RuPaul's Drag Race finale, the red carpet looks of all the queens are out, and curious fans couldn't wait to see them.

Ad

Trending

Below are RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale looks

1) Lucky Starzzz

Lucky Stars' finale look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

Lucky Starzzz was the first one to get eliminated. That is unfortunate because the type of look she came with in the finale tells fans that she would have been a treat to see if she sustained through the season. She wore a black velvet gown that resembled the universe with a colourful ring that had the stars and planets on it.

Ad

2) Joella

Joella recreated her quilted runway theme in her finale look. She wore a pink cushiony bodycon dress paired with black lace and an extravagant hand fan to go with it. The look is chic and camp.

Joella's quilt theme look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

3) Hormona Lisa

Ad

Hormona Lisa, for her finale looks, wore her hair tall and coloured it in trans flag colours. She wore a pastel dress with a full ruffled pouf on top. She paired it with a full face of makeup and bling jewelry.

Hormona Lisa's red carpet look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

4) Crystal Envy

Ad

Crystal wore a cutout dress that was cut through on the sides of her hips. It was a bodycon with no sleeves on top and a long black train behind. She paired the look with crystal jewelry and a feather hat.

Crystal Envy's finale look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

5) Acacia Forgot

Ad

Like Hormona Lisa, Acacia also wore her hair tall. She wore an ivory corset dress with blue flowers and embellishments on it. The pink on the side of her cheek added an essential pop of colour.

Acacia's finale snap (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

6) Kori King

Ad

Kori's dramatic look consisted of a deep pink gown that was structured on top and broke into a structured mermaid cut on the bottom. It was laced with black shimmer cut-outs throughout, giving it more structure. She wore her hair tall and simple and let the dress do the shining.

Kori King with Lydia B Kollins (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

7) Arrietty

Ad

Arrietty took Michele's comments about her makeup looking like it was out of the Cats movie, quite literally. She did a Doja Cat like prosthetic cat face, with a red gown underneath. The gown had a structured top that ran over her head.

Arrietty's finale look (Image via Insatgram/@rupaulsdragrace)

8) Lydia B. Kollins

Ad

Lydia wore a plain white gown, with little shimmery diamonds in and around the corners. Her dress was stitched up together with shimmery threads, giving it a deconstructed look. She paired the look with a large mesh boa and wore her hair in a structured fashion.

Lydia B Kollins from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@foreheadbrows)

9) Lana Ja'Rae

Ad

Lana wore a pastel purple ruffled dress with a princess hood on top. She carried a wand with it that had a sleep mask on top instead of a star. She accessorized the look with nude heels and a hairstyle to match.

Lana's red carpet look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

10) Suzie Toot

Ad

Suzie gave tribute to Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II. This was also a reference to her Snatch Game performance. She wore a grinch green dress with tentacles sticking out and wore her hair in a way that it dramatically covered her one eye.

Suzie's final red carpet look (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

11) Sam Star

Ad

Sam embodied her starry name with a white bodycon dress with an asymmetrical hem at the bottom had huge golden stars pasted on it. It had detached sleeves with long golden strings hanging from it. The look was completed with large golden earrings, curly hair, and a golden hat.

Sam Star from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@samstarqueen)

12) Lexi Love

Ad

Lexi Love looked like the true finalist as she appeared in a colourful naked dress that covered all the essential parts with a flower setting. The look came with two huge furry wings and flowers sticking out of them. Flowery-butterfly heels and a tiny flower on the hair completed the look.

Lexi Love from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@mslexilove)

13) Jewels Sparkles

Ad

Jewels wore a pastel pink ball gown with a corset top. The look was simple yet elegant. She paired it with a bow around the neck, on the head, and some chunky crystal jewelry.

Jewels Sparkles from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@thejewelssparkles)

14) Onya Nurve

Ad

Onya showed up with a huge headdress, resembling the crown of a king. The golden brown ensemble was a bodycon with both ruffles and structured pieces. Curls struck out of her headpiece, which also had large attached earrings.

Onya Nurve from RuPaul's Drag Race (Image via Instagram/@onyanurve)

For more updates on RuPaul's Drag Race, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @rupaulsdragrace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More