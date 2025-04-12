"I'm confused"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Suzie Toot winning $50K instead of Kori King during Lalaparuza Smackdown

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired a brand new episode this week on Friday, April 11, 2025. The segment saw the eliminated cast members return to the show for another lip sync battle. As eight queens lip-synced in the latest episode, Suzie Toots, who was eliminated in last week's episode, emerged victorious and won a grand prize of $50,000.

Fans online reacted to the drag queen's victory online, and while some praised her, others believed Kori King should have emerged victorious. One person wrote on X:

"I’m happy Susie toots won. But I’m confused tho. She wasn’t listed as any of the #’s tho it only said Sam star, onya nuvea (or however you spell her name), jewel sparkles and Lexi love to be crowned. But again happy for Susie toots."

"CONGRATULATIONS SUZIE KING!" a fan commented.

"People are entitled to their opinions but there's no denying that Suzie ate that lip-sync DOWN," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race called it a "good final lip sync:

"I knew Suzie would win. I think Kori won the lip sync my opinion. Both went for blood though, it was a good final lip sync!" a person wrote.

"ill say it, they only gave it to Suzie cuz the fanbase wouldve been pissed if she lost again. Also, it feels like they’re just giving it to whoever was last eliminated before the lalaparuza," a fan commented.

"Was depressed all week over suzie toot’s elimination just for her to become a winner a week later. I love," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"That wig. She was lapping up Chapelle Roan vibes and it worked for all 3 songs. I didn't think she had it in her. Color me impressed," a person wrote.

"I am better than you"— Suzie Toot reacts to winning $50,000 during RuPaul's Drag Race Lalaparuza Smackdown

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17's Lalaparuza Smackdown, all eliminated queens returned to the 'werkroom' to battle it out in front of the judges ahead of the finale. Those who returned included Lucky Starzzz, Joella, Hormona Lisa, Crystal Envy, Acacia Forgot, Kori King, Arrietty, Lydia B. Kollins, Lana Ja'Rae, and Suzie Toot.

The episode began with Arrietty apologizing to Onya about the mirror message that she left when she was eliminated, and the latter accepted the apology. Kori King and Lydia announced their relationship and opened up about what they had been doing outside the show.

As the battles began, five RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queens were eliminated, and in round two, several battles took place. The first lip sync battle saw two of the winners from round one compete and in the next battle, three winners went up against one another.

The two RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queens who were termed the best made it to the final round, which were Kori King and Suzie Toot. The two battled to APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars, and eventually Mama Ru crowned Suzie the winner of Lalaparuza Smackdown.

As RuPaul revealed her decision, they revealed that Suzie Toot won a cash tip of $50,000. In a confessional, the RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 cast member jokingly said "F*ck you Kori King" and said she was "proud" of herself.

When RuPaul asked if the contestant had anything to say, Suzie addressed those who believed she was "delusional" or "c*cky."

"This is proof that I am better than you," she added.

Fans of Drag Race season 17 reacted to Suzie's win online and were divided by it.

Tune in next week on Friday to watch the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on MTV.

