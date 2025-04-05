⁠"RIGHT BEFORE THE FINALE?!!!"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Suzie Toot's shocking elimination

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired its last episode ahead of the season finale this week on Friday, April 4, 2025. The segment saw the remaining queens compete for a coveted spot in the finale as they competed in a maxi challenge that required them to audition for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, followed by them having a one-on-one conversation with alum Latrice Royal before taking the mainstage.

Taking into consideration the audition tapes, the photo shoots and the runway looks, the judges placed Sam and Suzie at the bottom. The two had to lip sync to Diana Ross & The Supremes Love Child after which, the latter was eliminated.

Fans online reacted to Suzie Toot's elimination ahead of the finale and criticized the show's team for eliminating her. One person wrote on X:

"WOW SUZIE GOING HOME....RIGHT BEFORE THE FINALE ?!!! GAGGED GIRLLL !!!!!"

"I am crying because @suzietoot was sent home. Suzie is one of a kind queen, she may oftentimes be misunderstood by others but she stays true to herself and a hella talented queen. You made all your fans proud, beep beep!" a fan commented.

"Suzie having the second best track record, being in the bottom for the first time, not even bombing the challenge mind you???? winning the lip sync the being sent home right before finale??? drag race is sick my god," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 felt Suzie deserved a spot in the Top 4:

"suzie getting two wins, multiple high placements, never placing below safe, but then conveniently gets put in the bottom and then eliminated right before the finale where three of the people who said she should go home are in the final four," a person wrote.

"This was the most manifactured episode i have ever seen on the show. They were HELLBENT on eliminating Suzie for no reason and even winning the lipsync (which she f*cking did) was not going to save her. F*ck them all," a fan commented.

"Suzie Toot lowkey needs to be compensated for her time on drag race like they played in her face so badly like hated by the other girls for no reason, loved by the judges until the last episode, and eliminated essentially for no reason either," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"they’ve been planning suzie’s downfall ever since she showed just a bit of confidence by giving her the delusional edit they just didn’t think she could back it up like she did so they had to come up with a stupid reason to put her in the bottom," a person wrote.

"Suzie Toot blown away all my expectations, i am so proud of her and i was so happy to see her every week and being able to have a near full season seeing her... i'll always be a tooter," a fan commented.

"I'm not disappointed in myself"— Suzie Toot comments on her elimination from RuPaul's Drag Race season 17

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 14, Sam and Suzie went up against each other in a lip sync battle after being placed at the bottom. After their performance of Love Child, host and judge RuPaul decided whose journey would come to an end and sent Suzie Toot packing.

The frontrunner told her he would see her on Broadway before asking the RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 contestant to "sashay away." Suzie walked off stage after promising to show them big things in the future and chimed in on her elimination in a confessional.

The cast member said that she was disappointed because she "really wanted" to win.

"But I'm not disappointed in myself," she added.

She added that she was taking away "amazing friendships" and said she loved her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 competitors "so much." Suzie added that it was an "experience" of a lifetime and that she was thankful to have gotten the opportunity to compete on the MTV show.

Fans online reacted to Suzie's elimination and felt that she was robbed and deserved to be in the finale.

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 are available to stream on Paramount+.

