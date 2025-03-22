"Deserves that crown"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans celebrate Onya's 4th and Lexi's 2nd win

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired episode 12 this week on Friday, March 21, 2025, on MTV. The segment required the remaining drag queens to form teams of two for the mini and the maxi challenges that centered around storytelling.

Lexi and Onya were paired together and were given "obsessed" and "Payback's a b*tch" prompts by the other contestants for their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent Monologues Maxi challenge. The two secured victory, marking Lexi's second win and Onya's 4th win of the season.

Fans of the reality show commented on the winning pair's performance and praised Onya's back-to-back wins in season 17 along with Lexi's second win. One person wrote on X:

"Onya really deserves that crown. She understands the game. She's by far the most sensible in the competition."

"FOURTH WIN B*TCH ONYA NATION RISE UP AGAIN," a fan commented.

"CONDRAGULATIONS ONYA & LEXI FOR WINNING THIS WEEKS CHALLENGE !!!!! 4TH WIN FOR ONYA !!!! AND 2ND WIN FOR LEXI !!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 called Onya their winner:

"Baby, if Onya don’t win #DragRace, y’all will NEVER hear the end of it from me!" a person wrote.

"ONYA AND LEXI ARE TAKING IT! ONYA WIN #4 AND LEXI WIN #2 INCOMING," a fan commented.

"Lexi and onya are taking ittttt. another win added ty," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"ONYA & LEXI SLAYEDD THATTT !!!!! LEXI LOVE REDEEM HERSELF TODAY. SO PROUD," a person wrote.

"Ok this challenge made me fall in love with Onya….i hope the chicken wing becomes part of drag race lore," a fan commented.

"I was feeling good, looking good"— Onya opens up about going vegan as part of her performance in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 12

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 12, Onya and Lexi took to the main stage with their respective prompts, Obsessed and Payback's a B*tch.

Onya narrated her tale first and told the judging panel about her journey of veganism. She said that she went "raw vegan" and stopped eating cooked food. The RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 star noted that at the age of 25, she changed her lifestyle.

"I was feeling good, looking good and I wanted everyone to hear about my new vegan lifestyle. But as my drag career took off, I spent nights at the bar until wee hours of the morning, with zero places to cater to my veganism," she added.

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 contestant added that it was where her story took a dark turn, starting with fast food. She noted that she added a little "cheese and sour cream" here and there followed by eating a chicken wing on a dark and lonely night.

Onya's narration accompanied by Lexi's hilarious acting left the judges laughing. This was followed by Lexi's narration about being transgender. Lexi started by telling the judges that she always felt transgender, although it had only been three years "externally."

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 star opened up about being from Kentucky and noted she only had a few trans friends. The cast members' combined performances earned them the top spot in episode 12, adding to their list of wins so far in the season.

Fans online reacted to the pair winning the maxi challenge and praised Onya and Lexi's overall performances as well as their latest stint.

Fans can stream RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 12 on Paramount+.

