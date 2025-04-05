⁠"Trying to push that finale winner edit"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Jewels winning the final challenge instead of Onya

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 14 saw the remaining five queens competing in another maxi challenge and runway before the top 4 were decided. As part of their daily challenge, the remaining contestants auditioned to be in RuPaul's Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, along with a photoshoot, an interview, a group dance performance to Gift Shop, and a promo video.

During her interview, Jewels spoke about Sparkles spoke about Arriety stealing her jokes. And on the runway, under the category of Opulent Outwear, she fashioned a white feathered coat, which put her over the edge, as she was named the top performer of the week.

Fans of the reality show commented on Jewels' winning the final challenge ahead of the season finale and were divided in their opinion. One person wrote on X:

"Anyone else feel like they’re really trying to push that finale winner edit for jewels over onya…. sigh"

Netizens divided by Jewels' victory (Image via X/@jeniuschrist_)

"The episode starting with jewels saying the one with the most wins doesn’t normally win the crown, and then the judges RANDOMLY telling Onya she’s guarded and needed to open up guys it’s getting scary," a fan commented.

"Jewels goes silent after being asked a question and she’s praised for being real… Onya opens up about being scared week one and moving past that and is told she’s too guarded have fun….. Make it make sense drag race," a tweet read.

Some fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 celebrated Jewels' win:

"CONDRAGULATIONS TO JEWELS SPARKLES FOR NOT JUST WINNING HER 2ND CHALLENGE.... BUT ALSO WINNING THE LAST CHALLENGE OF S17 !!! AND SHE'S A FINALIST BABY !!!!! BRING THE CROWN HOME TO FLORIDA !!!!" a person wrote.

"JEWELS SPARKLES FINAL CHALLENGE WINNER, NEWEST CAST MEMBER OF DRAG RACE LIVE, FINALIST OF SEASON 17!!!!!" a fan commented.

"Listen, Jewels deserves it the most. Robbed for rusical and snatch game. And has everything needed to win," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"They didn’t give Onya that win she rightfully deserved bc she would have broke the record for most challenge wins in a single regular season of #Dragrace, and they wanted to even the playing field entering the finale by bumping Jewels up from only 1 win," a person wrote.

"Yet jewels make it to the end, she has the charisma that many fans (except you, i guess) and even the judges can see and sense. So no bubu, she won that last challenge and she earned to make it to the end. Period," a fan commented.

"Rising from the crystal of the Earth"— Jewels Sparkles comments on her runway look in RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 14

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 14, the queens were tasked with auditioning for the show's Vegas show to celebrate 1000 episodes. After the photoshoots and the video, the cast members met alum Latrice Royale for their interviews.

During the segment, Jewels opened up about the worst moment of her RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 journey and recalled when Arrietty stole her jokes. At the main stage, the cast got ready for the Opulent Outerwear-themed runway. Jewels spoke of her white feathered gown and said she felt like an "angel."

"Rising from the crystal of the Earth," she added.

She added that her look meant the world to her because she made it with her drag grandmother from scratch. The season 17 contestant added that it was "giving Vegas." Jewels won the top spot in episode 14 and, as a reward, won a cash check of $5,000 along with an invitation to join the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas.

Fans reacted to Jewels winning he final challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 ahead of the final and were divided by her victory.

Episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 are available to stream on Paramount+.

