"Arriety was so robbed"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Kori's win during Lalaparuza Smackdown

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired episode 15, this week on Friday, April 11, 2025. The segment saw the eliminated drag queens return to the show's sets to take part in one last lip sync battle against each other to win a cash prize of $50,000.

Ad

The competition took part in stages and as part of the first battle, Kori King and Arriety faced off to Blow Me (One Last Kiss) by P!nk after which, RuPaul decided who moved on to the next stage of the competition. Arriety won the lip sync battle and was eliminated from the Lalaparuza Smackdown.

Fans online reacted to the dance off between the two online and were divided by Kori King's victory. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Arriety was so robbed here, Kori just did generic lipsync 101."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I personally think arrietty won, but because of the poor fan reception of arrietty I can see why ru chose Kori," a fan commented.

"im definitely in the minority but kori embodied that song with her emotion and arrietty was doing too much, remember natural woman with latrice!!" a tweet read.

Some fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 defended RuPaul's decision to declare Kori as the winner:

Ad

"Arrietty ATE this lipsync *but* Kori King was a harness away from being P!nk herself like— THIS IS WHAT WE LIKE TO CALL REALNESS," a person wrote.

"Arrietty was doing too much for the song for me. Especially at the beginning. It didn’t go anywhere. It was at the same level from beginning to end," a fan commented.

Ad

"Arietty did good but she was just doing good moves, Kori actually performed the song IMO," a tweet read.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:

"Oh Arrietty had a point to prove! Yes ma’am.. I’ll never give her, her 10’s but she 8!" a person wrote.

"Arrietty vs Kori?! I really expect Kori to win that one. You better move your a**, girl!" a fan commented.

Ad

What happened during RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 Lalaparuza Smackdown?

Ad

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17's Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown began with RuPaul announcing a new show hosted by pit crew member, Bruno Alcantara, titled, Happy Endings with Bruno after which the battles began.

The first battle was between Hormona and Lydia in which the two danced to Say Liza. The latter won the round and moved on to round 2. Between Joella and Suzie, the latter emerged victorious as they lip synced to Training Session by Dua Lipa.

Ad

For RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 stars Acacia and Lucky, they lip synced to Step by Step and Acacia moved on to round 2. Ahead of Arietty and Kori King's dance off, RuPaul urged the former to think things through while picking her son and opponent.

The two RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queens lip synced to Blow Me (One Last Kiss) by P!nk and as Bruno pulled a ball indicating the winner, Kori's name appeared.

Ad

As a result, Arrietty along with the other four queens who competed in round 1, were eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown while their opponents made it to the next round. The final battle was between Kori King and Suzie Toot and the latter won the smackdown and took home $50,000, presented by Starbucks.

Fans online reacted to Arrietty and Kori King's battle and were divided by the results.

Tune in next week on Friday to watch the season finale to see which queen gets crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More