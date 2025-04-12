"Arriety was so robbed"— RuPaul's Drag Race fans react to Kori's win during Lalaparuza Smackdown

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 aired episode 15, this week on Friday, April 11, 2025. The segment saw the eliminated drag queens return to the show's sets to take part in one last lip sync battle against each other to win a cash prize of $50,000.
The competition took part in stages and as part of the first battle, Kori King and Arriety faced off to Blow Me (One Last Kiss) by P!nk after which, RuPaul decided who moved on to the next stage of the competition. Arriety won the lip sync battle and was eliminated from the Lalaparuza Smackdown.
Fans online reacted to the dance off between the two online and were divided by Kori King's victory. One person wrote on X:
"Arriety was so robbed here, Kori just did generic lipsync 101."
"I personally think arrietty won, but because of the poor fan reception of arrietty I can see why ru chose Kori," a fan commented.
"im definitely in the minority but kori embodied that song with her emotion and arrietty was doing too much, remember natural woman with latrice!!" a tweet read.
Some fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 defended RuPaul's decision to declare Kori as the winner:
"Arrietty ATE this lipsync *but* Kori King was a harness away from being P!nk herself like— THIS IS WHAT WE LIKE TO CALL REALNESS," a person wrote.
"Arrietty was doing too much for the song for me. Especially at the beginning. It didn’t go anywhere. It was at the same level from beginning to end," a fan commented.
"Arietty did good but she was just doing good moves, Kori actually performed the song IMO," a tweet read.
Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 further said:
"Oh Arrietty had a point to prove! Yes ma’am.. I’ll never give her, her 10’s but she 8!" a person wrote.
"Arrietty vs Kori?! I really expect Kori to win that one. You better move your a**, girl!" a fan commented.
What happened during RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 Lalaparuza Smackdown?
RuPaul's Drag Race season 17's Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown began with RuPaul announcing a new show hosted by pit crew member, Bruno Alcantara, titled, Happy Endings with Bruno after which the battles began.
The first battle was between Hormona and Lydia in which the two danced to Say Liza. The latter won the round and moved on to round 2. Between Joella and Suzie, the latter emerged victorious as they lip synced to Training Session by Dua Lipa.
For RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 stars Acacia and Lucky, they lip synced to Step by Step and Acacia moved on to round 2. Ahead of Arietty and Kori King's dance off, RuPaul urged the former to think things through while picking her son and opponent.
The two RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 queens lip synced to Blow Me (One Last Kiss) by P!nk and as Bruno pulled a ball indicating the winner, Kori's name appeared.
As a result, Arrietty along with the other four queens who competed in round 1, were eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown while their opponents made it to the next round. The final battle was between Kori King and Suzie Toot and the latter won the smackdown and took home $50,000, presented by Starbucks.
Fans online reacted to Arrietty and Kori King's battle and were divided by the results.
Tune in next week on Friday to watch the season finale to see which queen gets crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 on MTV.