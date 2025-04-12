RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 15 recap: Eliminated queens return for redemption while lip sync battles raise the stakes

RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 episode 15, titled Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, aired on April 11, 2025, and featured the return of the 10 eliminated queens for a shot at redemption. Competing for the title of “Queen of She Done Already Had Herses” and a $50,000 prize, the episode replaced a traditional reunion with a high-stakes lip sync tournament.

Watching from the Werk Room were this season’s top four — Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star — as the eliminated queens faced off. The competing queens were Lucky Starzzz, Joella, Hormona Lisa, Crystal Envy, Acacia Forgot, Kori King, Arrietty, Lydia B Kollins, Lana Ja’Rae, and Suzie Toot.

Addressing the returning queens,

"You guys are just as ugly as I remember," Onya said.

The tournament format included five initial battles, followed by a semifinal round and a final showdown. With returning queens bringing costume reveals, comedy, and competition, the episode also highlighted post-show updates, including Kori and Lydia confirming their relationship and Arrietty apologizing to Onya for her earlier elimination message.

From musical theatre numbers to dance-heavy routines, each lip sync offered something different. As RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ts Madison, and Pit Crew member Bruno watched from the judges’ panel, Suzie Toot emerged victorious in the final round, capping off the redemption arc.

Queens face off in lip sync battles for redemption in RuPaul's Drag Race

The first match was Hormona Lisa vs. Lydia B Kollins in RuPaul's Drag Race. Hormona chose the song Say Liza (Liza With a 'Z') by Liza Minnelli, hoping to play to her strengths, but Lydia brought her own “flare” and won. Next was Suzie vs. Joella, with Training Season by Dua Lipa. Suzie won this round.

Lucky Starzzz then performed Step by Step by Whitney Houston against Acacia Forgot and won that round too. Kori King and Arrietty were paired for Blow Me (One Last Kiss) by P!nk. Kori won with her performance, while Arrietty’s style was described as “frantic.”

In the final first-round match, Crystal Envy and Lana Ja’Rae rematched with You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester. Lana won again.

“Honey, it is the movie y’all been waiting for: The B*tthole vs. the Bob,” Kori joked during the episode.

Meanwhile, Arrietty apologized and made peace with Onya by saying her past message was “unacceptable behavior,” which Onya accepted in this episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Final rounds decide the winner of the Smackdown

In the second round, Lucky chose We Found Love by Rihanna and was matched with Suzie. Both had already used their costume reveals in earlier rounds, so they had to focus on their movement. Suzie changed her style to match the song, while Lucky repeated the same steps.

The next round included Kori, Lydia, and Lana performing 360 by Charli XCX in RuPaul's Drag Race. Lydia used a scissor fake-out, Lana added a reveal, and Kori stayed with dancing from start to finish. In the last lip sync, Suzie and Kori performed to APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars. During the performances:

“The lesbos are gonna live for this, honey. Can I say that?” Jewels Sparks commented.

Suzie used the tassels on her sleeves during the performance. Kori removed part of her outfit and had to keep holding it. The episode ended with RuPaul naming the winner of the Smackdown. The next and final episode of the season will reveal who among the top four becomes “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and who is chosen as Miss Congeniality.

