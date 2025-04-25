“For losers” — RuPaul's Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen reveals why she won’t return for All-Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen recently revealed she wouldn't return for the show's All-Stars spinoff.

Ad

Bob the Drag Queen appeared on the latest episode of reality TV star Harry Jowsey's podcast Boyfriend Material. When Jowsey asked Bob if she would ever appear on the show again, she said she wouldn't. When the host asked her why she wouldn't be interested in doing so, Bob stated:

“I mean, I won already. Also, going on All Stars is, no shade, but that’s for losers.”

Ad

Trending

Christopher Delmar Caldwell, aka Bob the Drag Queen, appeared on the latest episode of the podcast, which was released on April 8. The podcast host is known for bringing A-list reality TV stars to his platform. He previously starred in coveted Netflix titles such as Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

What Bob the Drag Queen said about returning to RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

When Harry asked if she would reappear on the show, Bob said that she was "good" and that she thought All-Stars season was for losers. One such one-liner from Bob has blown up in the past and become an overnight meme.

Ad

Ad

In an Instagram Live with Peppermint in 2020, Bob asked,

"Oh, the fracking?"

The statement was considered a direct shade at RuPaul himself, who talked about "fracking" in a 2020 NPR interview. He said that his husband's revenues came from selling water to the oil companies.

Gizmodo, in a report published on March 16, 2020, mentioned that RuPaul's husband, Australian rancher Georges LeBar, holds almost 66,000 acres in Wyoming. The ranch reportedly has about 35 oil and gas wells. The fiasco was called "fracking," and several stars of the show commented on it.

Ad

Further on the Boyfriend Material podcast, Bob revealed that when RuPaul's Drag Race had an All-Stars winner's season, she wasn't invited. She gave the producers the benefit of the doubt and said she was busy so she couldn't attend the season. This was contrary to what she had said on her own podcast, Monét X Change, in 2022, according to Out.

"I want everyone to know I was not busy. I literally just did not get a call," she said.

Ad

However, Bob the Drag Queen agreed that appearing on the show “really opened up the world” to her. She told Harry that winning the season "legitimized" her and that people did start to see her as an artist.

A few of the many endeavors of RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen

The fame she attained by winning RuPaul's Drag Race has catapulted her to one of the most sought-after reality shows of the age, The Traitors. She shared how she just finished filming the show and the fact that she would return for it if things were right.

Ad

"If they do an All-Star season, I feel like I'm a shoo-in, obviously," she said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bob published her first novel, Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert, last month. The titular character is a freedom fighter who, shockingly, comes back to life. She then hires a hip-hop professional to tell her life story through music and concerts.

The novel's fresh story made it a New York Times bestseller within one week of publishing.

RuPaul's Drag Race's latest installment, season 17, concluded on April 18. Onya Nurve was crowned the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More