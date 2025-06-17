What happened to Jimmy Swaggart? Gospel singer and televangelist hospitalized, family asks for a “miracle”

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart is currently in a critical condition. The 90-year-old gospel singer's family gave the update via Facebook on June 16, 2025. For the unversed, Swaggart suffered a cardiac arrest in his Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

On Monday, the singer's family asked for a "miracle" and urged his followers to pray for his recovery. They also requested privacy and asked people to refrain from calling them.

"At this time, there has been no change in his condition. We ask that you continue to lift him up in prayer and believe God for a miracle—but above all, we trust in the Lord's perfect will. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the Swaggart family during this time and refrain from calling to inquire," the Swaggart family wrote.

Family Worship Center (FWC) special prayer service was held on Sunday. During the service, Jimmy Swaggart's son, Donnie Swaggart, stated that before the medics arrived, he and his son, Gabriel, performed chest compressions, and they were able to restore a heartbeat.

Donnie further mentioned that Jimmy's condition became "critical" and only a "miracle" could save him. However, he added that his family is praying and they wouldn't give up.

"They were able to get a heartbeat back. Right now, he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. We're going to give the Lord an opportunity to work. We will not retreat. We will not quit. We will not give up, and whether he's healed here or there, God is still God," Donnie Swaggart stated.

In 2022, Jimmy Swaggart attended his cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis' funeral

Musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs on the Palomino Stage at the 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 1(Image via Getty)

American pianist, singer, and songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis passed away in his DeSoto County, Mississippi, home on October 28, 2022. The musician was 87 years old at the time of passing. His funeral, which was held on November 5, 2022, was officiated by Lewis' cousin, Jimmy Swaggart, and his son, Donnie Swaggart.

In his eulogy, Swaggart stated that he had fond memories of playing rock 'n' roll with Lewis. As reported by The Commercial Appeal, he said the crowd would go "wild" and start throwing things at them.

"Jerry Lee and I played several [talent shows] in Ferriday. We were playing rock 'n' roll when nobody knew what rock 'n' roll was. All of a sudden the place went wild. They were throwing chairs and anything they could get their hands on. And we had to get the cops to get us out. That was my introduction to rock 'n' roll — and it was about my last show," Swaggart said.

Jimmy Swaggart then mentioned that Lewis was in "the portals of glory" because he always remembered God during his hardships.

"I stand here today because of the mercy and grace of God, and I know my cousin is with the Lord in the portals of glory... He always had a heart for God, always. Even in his lowest times, he had a heart for God," he stated.

Jimmy Swaggart's family has requested privacy while he's in the ICU, recovering from cardiac arrest.

