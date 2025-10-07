What happened between Latto and Cardi B? Rapper addresses claims that she shaded the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star during recent performance 

Latto appeared to dismiss claims that she dissed Cardi B during her performance at Force Festival in Yokohama, Japan, on October 4. The latter had named the Big Mama singer in a rant she did against Ice Spice.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, performed at the Force Festival on Saturday. She sang her 2023 track, Put It On Da Floor, rapping:

“P*ssy, I done done it all.”

She repeated the word "p*ssy" multiple times. Some fans speculated that this could be a diss against Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. An Instagram user with the handle @thatssobold shared the clip and wrote:

"Latto Seemingly Responds After Cardi B Calls Her a "Pu*sy" During Leaked Phone Call About Ice Spice!"

Stephens commented on the post, writing:

"Well, no"

Latto's reply on a post (Image Source: Instagram/@thatssobold)

Notably, Cardi and Latto had performed the remix version of this song in 2023, which was called Put It On Da Floor Again.

Meanwhile, this speculation comes after Cardi named Stephens in her rant against Ice Spice. On September 28, an audio clip leaked online in which Cardi B is heard threatening to attack Ice Spice, as she says:

"I'ma show y’all!" I’m not Latto! I'ma beat her the f*ck up! I'ma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I'ma beat her a*s. I'ma get RIOT beat up by my n****s. Y’all gonna see what the f*ck is up! You think I’m pu**y a*s Latto?"

After she was told that Ice Spice was in the city at the time, Cardi added:

"She in New York?! Tell her to link up! N****s think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f*ck up, all y’all!"

Cardi then apologized to Latto via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 30, writing:

"I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag"

Latto named Cardi B in her 'Mount Rushmore' of female rappers

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York (Image Source: Getty)

Latto appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen with Gizelle Bryant on Sunday, October 5. She was asked to name her 'Mount Rushmore' of female rappers, and she picked Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Lil' Kim, and herself.

On the show, the Big Mama singer also spoke about potentially reconciling with Nicki Minaj. Andy Cohen asked her if she would rekindle with Nicki, and Latto answered:

"I’m open to, you know, rekindling with anybody.”

Cohen added:

"You’re gonna be back with Gizelle’s friend Nicki.”

Bryant then said:

"We love Nicki.”

Latto replied:

"I did too.”

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Latto started in 2022. The former expressed her disappointment at the Grammys moving her track, Super Freaky Girl, from the rap to the pop category. In doing so, she said that Latto's track, Big Energy, should face the same fate. Since then, the two rappers have taken digs at each other on X and in interviews.

