“Same lady calling 5 year old kids slow”: Netizens react to Cardi B denying claims that she got JT’s diss track taken down

On October 6, 2025, Baller Alert reported that Cardi B responded directly to rumors circulating online that she was responsible for having JT’s diss records removed from streaming platforms. After the outlet shared a post about Cardi trolling JT over low streaming numbers, reportedly just 25,000 before both songs vanished, some fans speculated that the Grammy-winning rapper of interference. Cardi quickly dismissed the speculation, commenting, &quot;Deff didn’t get it removed.&quot;User's have called out Cardi's incorrect sounding sentence, with some saying she called 5 year olds &quot;slow.&quot;lux @LuxNox97LINKSame lady calling 5 year old kids slow.... @MXLL901LINKSaying a five year old can’t talk, while you talk like a 2 year old is CRAZYbren @onikatimelineLINKand she came at a 5 year olds intelligence ? hit the books barney b !Some other fans have spoken in support with Cardi B's comment, saying it is not possible for an artist to take down another's music on streaming platforms. June, love is everywhere 💎 🍓 @JUNEBARBIELOVELINKI don’t think an artist can remove another artist song like Drake sued Kendrick but still couldn’t get the song removed .ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINKHow would she have the power to do that 💀*elixir* @spicewiftLINKAnd I believe her , nobody has that much power to remove songs somebody else label paid for to be on streaming services !!!@ThegirlJT what’s the tea ?The feud between JT and Cardi came days after the release of Cardi’s second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which features the track Magnet, which includes direct shots at JT. JT’s retaliated with two diss records that were later taken down. and JT is yet to comment on this new development, and no official explanation has been given for their removal from Apple Music at the time of press.More about the feud between Cardi B and JTAccording to the report by HotNewHipHop on October 6, 2025, Cardi B reignited her long-time feud with JT by targeting both her and rapper Lil Uzi Vert on her track Magnet. The Bronx rapper reportedly mocked JT’s lyrics and fashion sense, rapping, &quot;You look a hot mess, easily impressed-a** b***h… You should’ve asked me, would’ve took you to the show, lil’ b***h.&quot;In response, JT released two diss tracks named No Hook and Keep Coming on October 4, taking aim at Cardi and referencing incidents including the marker-throwing episode outside Cardi's civil assault trial in September, according to reports by Rap-Up published on October 6, 2025. However, both songs were removed from streaming platforms shortly after release.On Instagram Live, Cardi B was seen taunting JT over the songs’ performance, according to HotNewHipHop. Citing the 25k stream figure, Cardi is heard saying,&quot;Spend a b**** f*****g streams in the club&quot;The Bronx rapper also also rapped along to the second verse of her track Magnet, and joking that JT “might just now” get a feature from Nicki Minaj after “all the d**k riding.”Cardi B is also in a revived beef with Nicki Minaj, following the chart-topping debut of her new album Am I the Drama?. The long-running feud between the two rappers started again after early reports claimed Cardi B’s album had achieved record-breaking numbers for a female rap album. On October 1, 2025, Rolling Stone reported how Minaj posted now-deleted tweets the numbers, and said Cardi’s sales were inflated through bundles and price cuts. The exchange quickly escalated into a massive feud on X (formerly Twitter), with the rappers' children brought into the attacks too.Despite the ongoing back-and-forth, Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? continues to perform commercially. As Rap-Up reported on October 6, 2025, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and currently sits at No. 3 for the chart week ending October 11, 2025.Cardi B at the &quot;Am I The Drama&quot; meet and greet at Walmart on September 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Image via Getty)On September 28, 2025, Billborad reported that the album debuted at No. 1 on both Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales. Its sales were reportedly boosted by a wide variety of physical and digital editions, including signed CDs, vinyl variants, and limited “courtroom edition” covers featuring viral trial photos.