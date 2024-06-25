What happened during Saweetie's set at Vegandale 2024? Rapper pauses performance after fight breaks out in the crowd

Saweetie has been trending online after her performance held at the Vegandale Festival as a part of Pride in the Park Chicago on June 23, 2024. She was performing on stage in Grant Park, Butler Field, and paused in between after she reportedly witnessed a fight going on in the crowd.

The incident was also recorded on video, which was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, and the singer was heard saying:

"I know y'all ain't doing what I think y'all doing. Is everybody safe?"

A few moments later, everyone who attended the event was spotted running away from the venue. The camera then focused on the ground where the gates to control the public were lying along with packets. Also known as Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, the rapper later responded via an X post the following day which reads:

"Hope everyone got home safe tonight. That crowd looked crazy."

While social media platforms were flooded with reactions, netizens criticized Saweetie, claiming that her reaction led to a stampede. One of them wrote that the Cooking with Paris guest star should have said to stop fighting.

"Be specific instead of running away from the stage and causing people to get hurt by the stampede you (Saweetie) caused!", a fan reacted on X.

Another person wrote that the people present at the venue assumed that there was a shooting incident.

"Why would you say on the stage in Chicago "I know yall not doing what I think yall doing," another person commented.

More about Vegandale 2024 and Saweetie's new single titled Nani

Vegandale 2024 was a food, music and art festival conducted on June 22-23, 2024. The venue for this event was Butler Field, 350 E Monroe St, Chicago. According to the event's website, 150+ global food vendors were part of the fest to provide an all-vegan experience to attendees. Moreover, rapper 2 Chainz and Saweetie headlined the Music Series on Sunday, followed by performances by NLE Choppa, Jadakiss, and Fabolous.

Meanwhile, Saweetie's latest track Nani came out on May 17, 2024, and the music video received positive feedback from her fans. While Diamonte flaunted her dancing and choreography skills in the video, it additionally featured her joining a pool party with her friends.

According to a press release, the video was directed by Chandler Lass. While speaking to Billboard at the 2024 Gold Gala, Diamonte described the song as a "soundtrack to a good time." She continued:

"This track def gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it's just the beginning. I've been working on this new music for a while, and I'm excited to share more of this journey with you."

Saweetie confirmed the song's release date on May 14 this year through social media. She also shared a preview of the track via Instagram and was spotted rapping a few verses.

On the other hand, the Saturday Night Live star is yet to release her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, which was earlier delayed for unknown reasons. Notably, Diamonte appeared for an interview with Revolt TV in March this year, hinting that she might change the title. She said:

"I feel like 'Pretty B*tch Music' has become more of a movement like the icy girl brand. It's still in the running, but [with] the music I've produced and written, a new title would fit the body of work."

She revealed that she is currently involved with the production of the album and has brought some new people to the team. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.