What happened between Young Thug and Lil Wayne? Feud timeline explored as YSL rapper claims their beef is over, hints at new collab album

Young Thug has claimed that his beef with Lil Wayne is over and that they are also looking to collaborate on a new album. In an episode of The Pivot Podcast, released on September 27, he said that he sat with Weezy as they put their feud behind them.
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has always hailed Wayne as his idol. However, they had a beef in the mid-2010s. In February 2014, Thug signed with Cash Money and Birdman. He then announced that he is releasing an album titled Tha Carter VI.
Tha Carter was an album series that Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was running. He was set to release Tha Carter V back then. He later claimed that Birdman and Cash Money are refusing to release his album.
Following this, Thug and Wayne appeared to take digs at each other on X (formerly Twitter). Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, also criticized Thug. Young Thug then changed the name of his mixtape from Tha Carter VI to Barter 6 in April 2015.
Later that month, Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot at in Atlanta, with some speculating Thug's alleged involvement in it. The latter's former manager, Jimmy Winfrey, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years' probation for the shooting in November 2015.
Following that, Thug sent messages of support on X when Wayne appeared to announce his retirement in September 2016.
What did Young Thug say about his relationship with Lil Wayne?
It appears that the two rappers are now past their feud, as per Young Thug's comments on September 27. He said:
"He [Lil Wayne] ain't on the internet. He was just like going off of what people would say to him or what fans'll say. So, he ain't looking at the internet. He'll just be at one of his shows and his fans'll be, 'Hey, f**k Young Thug. That ni** just wanna be you. He's a bi**h. He wore a dress.' He was feeding off that typa sh*t."
"Me and him got a way better relationship now. We got an album and everything. We just ain't sat down and just put the sh*t together and release the album together," he added.
The two rappers have collaborated just once in the past on the 2014 track, Take Kare, which also featured Rich Gang.
Peewee Roscoe responded to snitching claims against Young Thug regarding Lil Wayne shooting
In a recent leaked audio from his time in prison, Young Thug appeared to name Peewee Roscoe, whose real name is Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, in relation to the shooting on Lil Wayne's bus. This led to many people blaming Thug for snitching.
However, Roscoe dismissed such claims, saying in a video in August (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):
"That's what you're supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."
Thug also denied snitching allegations and even asserted that he had helped Roscoe.
