What happened between Young Thug and Lil Wayne? Feud timeline explored as YSL rapper claims their beef is over, hints at new collab album

Young Thug has claimed that his beef with Lil Wayne is over and that they are also looking to collaborate on a new album. In an episode of The Pivot Podcast, released on September 27, he said that he sat with Weezy as they put their feud behind them.

Ad

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has always hailed Wayne as his idol. However, they had a beef in the mid-2010s. In February 2014, Thug signed with Cash Money and Birdman. He then announced that he is releasing an album titled Tha Carter VI.

Tha Carter was an album series that Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was running. He was set to release Tha Carter V back then. He later claimed that Birdman and Cash Money are refusing to release his album.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Thug and Wayne appeared to take digs at each other on X (formerly Twitter). Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, also criticized Thug. Young Thug then changed the name of his mixtape from Tha Carter VI to Barter 6 in April 2015.

Later that month, Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot at in Atlanta, with some speculating Thug's alleged involvement in it. The latter's former manager, Jimmy Winfrey, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years' probation for the shooting in November 2015.

Ad

Following that, Thug sent messages of support on X when Wayne appeared to announce his retirement in September 2016.

Also Read: "Seen a snake turn spider turn rat" - 6ix9ine disses Young Thug in the preview of a new song

What did Young Thug say about his relationship with Lil Wayne?

It appears that the two rappers are now past their feud, as per Young Thug's comments on September 27. He said:

Ad

"He [Lil Wayne] ain't on the internet. He was just like going off of what people would say to him or what fans'll say. So, he ain't looking at the internet. He'll just be at one of his shows and his fans'll be, 'Hey, f**k Young Thug. That ni** just wanna be you. He's a bi**h. He wore a dress.' He was feeding off that typa sh*t."

Ad

"Me and him got a way better relationship now. We got an album and everything. We just ain't sat down and just put the sh*t together and release the album together," he added.

The two rappers have collaborated just once in the past on the 2014 track, Take Kare, which also featured Rich Gang.

Peewee Roscoe responded to snitching claims against Young Thug regarding Lil Wayne shooting

In a recent leaked audio from his time in prison, Young Thug appeared to name Peewee Roscoe, whose real name is Jimmy Carlton Winfrey, in relation to the shooting on Lil Wayne's bus. This led to many people blaming Thug for snitching.

Ad

However, Roscoe dismissed such claims, saying in a video in August (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"That's what you're supposed to do. When you go in the interrogation room, that's what you do. You tell 'em 'We sold Dwayne Carter weed.' What the f*ck is wrong with you? A statement is this right here.... He did what a tax-paying citizen do, a real street n***a. He kept it silent, kept it overly real. Really, tried to pull me out the hole."

Ad

Thug also denied snitching allegations and even asserted that he had helped Roscoe.

Also Read: “Bro dragged gunna for years”: Netizens react as Young Thug apologizes for snitching and jail call controversy, claims he's moving forward

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More