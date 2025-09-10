"Seen a snake turn spider turn rat" - 6ix9ine disses Young Thug in the preview of a new song 

6ix9ine recently previewed a new song dissing Young Thug in the aftermath of the latter's snitching allegations. For those uninformed, the allegations surfaced online after a video of the YSL rapper seemingly mentioning Peewee Roscoe's name during a police interrogation was circulated on X on August 27, 2025. Despite Thug's repeated denials and Roscoe defending him amid the backlash, hip-hop followers and rappers alike continued to criticize Thug for allegedly snitching. According to Hot New Hip Hop, 6ix9ine has been one of the more vocal voices in this criticism against Young Thug. For those uninformed, 6ix9ine has also faced snitching accusations after he testified against two alleged members of a New York street gang in 2019, which resulted in their convictions.On September 9, 2025, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, took to Instagram to preview a new song dissing Young Thug. In the snippet, 6ix9ine can be seen rapping along to the track, which includes a flip on &quot;The Itsy Bitsy Spider&quot; nursery rhyme, as a gang of hypemen surround him. The use of this particular nursery rhyme could be a reference to Young Thug's Sp5der clothing brand. Additionally, the post was captioned:&quot;Seen a snake turn spider turn rat don’t tell the world just please let me out man watchaht.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram Post6ix9ine's diss came days after Young Thug called out several rappers for allegedly snitching on him and other YSL members during the YSL RICO case in his leaked song, Closing Arguments. The first rapper he mentioned was his former labelmate Gunna, who has faced repeated accusations of cooperating with the authorities since he accepted an Alford plea deal in December 2022. &quot;Yeah, Gunna a rat, Yak a rat/ Slug a rat, Woody rat/ F**k that n***a Obama, he still mad 'bout baby mama (You mad?)/ Slimelife Shawty, make sure you put down your forty (P*ssy)/ DK? Okay, shit, he gay, hey,&quot; Thug rapped.Exploring the other times 6ix9ine recently dissed Young ThugThe past few weeks have been trying for Young Thug after his alleged police interrogation video and prison phone calls were leaked on social media. The two-hour-long interrogation video saw many instantly labeling the rapper as an alleged snitch after he seemingly mentioned Peewee Roscoe's name when the police questioned him about Lil Wayne's 2015 tour bus shooting.Roscoe himself cleared Young Thug's name and stated that the YSL rapper did what he had to do when being questioned by authorities. However, 6ix9ine did not seem convinced of Thug's intentions, hitting back at the YSL rapper after he called people out for criticizing him during the controversy in an X post on September 3, 2025.Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKBashing me only goin f**k that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake a** gameFollowing this, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram Story to respond to Thug's tweet, accusing the rapper of being the reason that the rap industry was in ruins.&quot;This b***ymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. n******a you the reason the rap game f*cked up. 85% of y'all be undercover rattin. 'Mane watch ott.' I said this 5 years ago and y'all called me crazy,&quot; he added.Furthermore, 6ix9ine mocked Young Thug after his song Closing Arguments was leaked online on September 5. In an Instagram Story at the time, 6ix9ine responded to Thug calling Gunna, Yak Gotti, and Lil Woody a rat in the leaked track, writing:“I’m driving to the studio right now. I didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat. NGL 2025 is [fire emoji]. What a time to be alive.”Young Thug and Gunna at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 (Image via Getty Images)On September 7, 2025, Thug apologized for the current controversy on X and expressed his wish to &quot;move forward&quot; with his life, to which 6ix9ine responded:&quot;I said the same but rules are rules man whatchaht if one can't put rattin behind them you can't either.&quot;Young Thug tweeted apology posts on XFollowing his alleged leaked prison calls, Thug has apologized to multiple people on X. One of those apologies was directed to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, after he seemingly confessed to being unfaithful to her in a leaked recording. In an X post on September 6, he wrote:&quot;My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever.&quot;According to Vibe, he apologized to GloRilla after an alleged recording of him calling the female emcee &quot;ugly as f**k&quot; while on a call with Mariah was circulated online on September 4. In addition to GloRilla, Thug can be heard making remarks about rappers such as Gunna, Future, Drake, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Baby in various leaked recordings of his alleged prison calls.Young Thug has not directly responded to 6ix9ine's disses at the time of writing this article.